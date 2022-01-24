ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Bieniemy carries UTEP past UTSA 59-54

By admin
foxsportstexarkana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy posted 18 points...

foxsportstexarkana.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Utep#Ap
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy