Introducing scale model in greybox

Reisz: What do you think of when I say cloud native and scaling? Do you think of tech, maybe things like Kubernetes, serverless? Or maybe you think about it in terms of architecture, microservices, and everything that entails with a CI/CD pipeline. Or maybe it's Twelve-Factor Apps, or maybe more generally, just an event-driven architecture. Or maybe it's not even the tech itself. Maybe when you hear scaling and cloud native, it's more about the cultural shifts that you need to embrace, things like DevOps, truly embracing DevOps, so you can get to things like continuous deployment and testing in production. Regardless of what comes to mind when you hear scaling cloud native apps, Here Be Dragons, or simply put, there are challenges and complexities ahead. We're going to dive in and explore this space in detail. We're going to talk about lessons, patterns. We're going to hit on war stories. We're going to talk about security, observability, and implications around data with cloud native apps.

