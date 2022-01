The Bruins will be without one of their top defensive players for Tuesday's nationally-televised contest versus the Wildcats. Guard Jaylen Clark will not be available for the highly-anticipated matchup between No. 7 UCLA men's basketball (13-2, 5-1 Pac-12) and No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) due to concussion-like symptoms, a source told All Bruins before a team spokesperson confirmed the news later Tuesday night. The sophomore was hit in the face and sustained the injury at practice Monday.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO