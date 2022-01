A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. After U.S. Q4 GDP came in at an annualised 6.9%, the highest since 1983, could Europe go one better? Yes and no. France just posted data showing the economy in 2021 expanded at the strongest rate in 52 years at 7%. Sweden too beat expectations at 6.4%. German growth meanwhile is expected at a more sedate 2.7%.

BUSINESS ・ 48 MINUTES AGO