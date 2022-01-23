ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup

NBC News
 4 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 228

Laurie Balinski
3d ago

so this is why Biden pulled out of Afghanistan, the war machine needed to switch their focus, and Trump wasnt letting them....they needed Biden to start another endless war

Beat_U_W/FACTS
3d ago

what warning did Biden issue? hey Putin if you don't stop I will pull our military out in the middle of the night leaving 6 billion in assets behind? the Ukraine is as good as Russian if Biden is in charge.

ethical journalism
4d ago

Brandon waiting for another prosecutor to be replaced before sending real help or 10% payoff for Hunter problems.

Related
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
The Hacker News

U.S. Sanctions 4 Ukrainians for Working with Russia to Destabilize Ukraine

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against four current and former Ukrainian government officials for engaging in "Russian government-directed influence activities" in the country, including gathering sensitive information about its critical infrastructure. The agency said the four individuals were involved in different roles as part of a concerted...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official. Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops...
MILITARY
Gazette

Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war

KYIV/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst". Moscow dismissed such warnings, though it has amassed more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Antelope Valley Press

Biden issues new warning to Russia

GENEVA — US President Joe Biden said, Thursday, that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine’s border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action. It was the latest White House effort to clear up comments Biden made a...
POLITICS
Aviation Week

U.S., Russia Resolve Cosmonaut Visa Issue

MOSCOW—Russian cosmonaut Nikolay Chub has received a U.S. entry visa, allowing him to attend training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Roscosmos confirmed Jan 26. On Jan. 22, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, reported that U.S. authorities had refused to issue a visa for... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

US sending Russian weapons to Ukraine

Kiev to receive Russian-made helicopters the US originally bought for Afghanistan. The Biden administration is expediting the transfer of five transport helicopters to Kiev, as Washington insists Moscow is about to "invade" Ukraine any day now. The Mi-17 helicopters were originally purchased from Russia and intended for the US-backed government in Afghanistan, before it surrendered to the Taliban last August.
MILITARY
industryglobalnews24.com

Why is the US Involved in the Russia-Ukraine War

On 19th January 2022, the President of the United States Joe Biden said that he saw a Russian invasion of Ukraine coming ahead and cautioned the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the US will make sure that Russia regrets it. Russia has gathered 100,000 troops at its border with...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
MILITARY
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
