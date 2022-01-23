ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wildfire that closed scenic California highway burns on, 500 evacuated

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -A wildfire that closed northern California's scenic coastal highway and threatened a famous bridge burned into its third night on Sunday, as some 500 people remained under evacuation orders, officials said.

The so-called Colorado fire, about 15 miles (24 km) south of Monterey and just north of the area known as Big Sur, broke out on Friday night and crossed the Pacific Coast Highway, burning for a time on the ocean side of the road.

The fire approached but did not damage the Bixby Creek Bridge, known for its spectacular concrete arch support that soars 260 feet (80 meters) over the gorge and Pacific Ocean below.

The fire consumed 1,050 acres (425 hectares) and was 25% contained as of Sunday morning and since then has shown "moderate activity with isolated runs and tree torching," said Cecile Juliette, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

One structure, an occupied yurt, was destroyed, Juliette said. Most of the 500 people under evacuation orders are believed to have left the area, she said.

Such fires are atypical this time of year, as the Colorado Fire has scorched an area that had gone more than 10 years since experiencing a fire of more than 100 acres in the month of January, Juliette said.

California has long had an active wildfire season, but in recent years, fueled at least in part by climate change and a two-decade drought, it has grown longer and more punishing.

"We've had several fires across northern California in the last few years that have been different than the fires from 10 or 15 years ago," Juliette said. "They've been much bigger, (with) much more energy, much hotter and spread much more quickly. So this is the new California."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Maria Caspani; Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Wildfire#Drought#Pacific#Reuters#Big Sur#The Colorado Fire
CBS News

Alabama executes inmate Matthew Reeves after Supreme Court clears way

Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy