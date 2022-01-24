ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

By Neilson Barnard, PIERRE VERDY, MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGoiI_0dtlrUwJ00
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes /AFP/File

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s and died on Sunday, was as famous for his fantastical couture as for his blockbuster fashion shows. He was 73.

Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes, showcased by his extravagant shows.

"I always thought that fashion was not enough on its own and that it had to be shown in its musical and theatrical environment," he once said.

In later years, he dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga -- and in 2019 came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," said a post on the designer's official Facebook account.

His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot, who said the designer had died of "natural causes", added he had been due to announce new collaborations early this week.

- Showman at heart -

Born in Strasbourg in December 1948, as a young teen Mugler joined the Opera du Rhin's ballet company before studying at the School of Decorative Arts.

From a young age he created his own clothes, adapting items bought at nearby flea markets. He moved to Paris aged 20, initially to work with another ballet company -- but was more successful with his own wardrobe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081svQ_0dtlrUwJ00
In 2019 Mugler came out of fashion retirement to create Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Mugler soon became a freelance stylist and worked for various fashion houses in Paris, London and Milan.

In 1973, he took the plunge and created his own label "CafÃ© de Paris", before founding "Thierry Mugler" a year later.

His designs exacerbated and celebrated women's forms: shoulders accentuated by padding, plunging necklines, constricted waists and rounded hips.

"Dancing taught me a lot about posture, the organisation of clothing, the importance of the shoulders, the head carriage, the play and rhythm of the legs," said Mugler.

A showman at heart, he organised spectacular presentations of his creations pioneering the modern spectacle of the 21st century fashion show.

"Today's fashion shows are a continuation of what Mugler invented. The collections were pretexts for fashion shows," recalled Didier Grumbach, former CEO of Thierry Mugler.

He had showmanship in his blood: for the 10th anniversary of his label in 1984, he organised the first public fashion show in Europe with 6,000 attending the rock concert-like show.

But nothing compared to the 20th anniversary celebration in 1995, staged at the Cirque d'Hiver.

Models including Jerry Hall, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and Kate Moss paraded alongside stars such as Tippi Hedren and Julie Newmar with the spectacle culminating in a performance from James Brown.

He was also a pioneer and advocate for trans models with Connie Fleming and Teri Toye walking his shows in the nineties.

"Me being on Mugler's runway, that should have been the end of his business," she told Interview Magazine in 2020. "But his business did not go up in smoke. How does my presence and my being offend you?"

- 'A wonderful time' -

The 1992 launch of his company's first perfume "Angel" -- in collaboration with Clarins, which acquired a stake in the company before taking control in 1997 -- was a runaway success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1590xH_0dtlrUwJ00
Thierry Mugler (C pictured in 2000) said 'Dancing taught me a lot about posture, the organisation of clothing' /AFP/File

Clarins shuttered part of Thierry Mugler in 2003, a year after the designer reportedly left the brand, but continued the scent business with "Angel" rivalling Chanel's No.5 for the top spot in sales.

Renowned for his work with celebrities, he counted Grace Jones and Hall among his muses, and had a long-running creative collaboration with David Bowie -- even dressing him for his wedding to Iman.

Despite seemingly retiring from fashion's frontlines in the early 2000s, Mugler continued to impact culture and worked with Beyonce on her "I am..." world tour.

In later years the designer suffered a series of accidents -- crashing his jeep and motorbike -- requiring facial surgery, and rebuilt his body with intensive bodybuilding.

As news of his death broke, his former collaborators celebrated the designer.

Diana Ross tweeted that she would miss Mugler, adding, alongside an image of the two, "this was a wonderful time in our lives".

"Rest in peace," Beyonce's website posted with a photo of Mugler.

Fleming, posting on Instagram, wrote there were "no words just devastation and sadness".

Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader posted on Instagram the designer had "changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment".

He added: "Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you."

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From His Brand Before His Death

Since his death, fashion lovers have wondered about Thierry Mugler‘s net worth and how much he made from his eponymous brand, MUGLER, before he passed. Mugler—whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler—died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Kate Moss
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week mask violates France’s niqab ban. So where exactly is his fine?

From the much-anticipated Kenzo show to Schiaparelli’s glorious haute couture runway, Paris Fashion Week is Kanye West’s current sartorial stage. Headlines discussing his appearances over the past few days have largely focused on the woman accompanying him — his new girlfriend Julia Cox — and the cheesy, matching outfits they’ve been wearing. But forget the double-denim get-ups and all-black leathers — there’s something far more pressing to be said about his attire, especially when it comes to his current accessory of choice.To Schiaparelli’s couture presentation on Monday, Kanye wore a black mask that covered his entire face, save for two...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Gives Loafers an Edge in Schoolgirl-Inspired Uniform at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne brought prep school-worthy edge to Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The model joined a star-studded crew in the front row, which included Rosamund Pike, Claire Foy and Madelaine Petsch. For the occasion, Delevingne wore a white collared shirt and black miniskirt with a black tie. The set instantly brought to mind the academic uniforms worn by prep school students. Delevingne paired her look with an oversized black bomber jacket, which featured a front zip...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Paris Fashion#French Fashion#Afp File
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Balenciaga and Gorpcore Staples Heat Up: Lyst

At the tail end of 2021, fashion mourned the death of streetwear pioneer Virgil Abloh, got swept up in the onscreen drama of “House of Gucci,” delved deeper into the metaverse and hunkered down in outdoors, active and ski collections, even if it was just from the comfort of their homes. The impact of these fashion moments, coupled with the rise in Covid cases, is evident in The Lyst Index for Q4 2021, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products based on Google search data, social media mentions and the browsing habits of the global fashion shopping platform’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Costume Designer Heidi Bivens on Dressing Maddy, Cassie, Jules and Kat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The second episode of “Euphoria” Season 2 begins with a dreamy sequence in a luxurious walk-in closet as Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) — the alpha of the show’s many catty, mean girls — plays dress up with a wealthy mom’s clothes while babysitting. She slinks into designer silk dresses and slides lavish jewels onto her fingers, all while dreamily staring at her richer, more sophisticated reflection in the mirror. The fantasy comes to a sudden halt when the mom comes home...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Celebrates Her Third Pregnancy in a Statement Coat and Stiletto Boots With Paris Hilton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton brought a sharp take to winter style in New York City while celebrating her third pregnancy with older sister—and fellow FNAA Icon Award winner—Paris Hilton. The French Sole collaborator stepped out in a pair of classic blue jeans. The staple denim was paired with a tan knit sweater, and layered with a statement-making Monse coat. The double-breasted style featured a houndstooth print and large black buttons, as well as an interwoven yellow rope for a utilitarian accent. Hilton...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Does Over-The-Knee Boots in a Way That Works for Her

The Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday portraits showed how far Kate Middleton’s style has come since she married into the royal family. A new sense of ease and a penchant for haute drama reflected a woman who feels confident in herself and is not afraid to show it. Following that Paolo Roversi fashion shoot, for which Kate commissioned three new Alexander McQueen looks, she has been carefully honing her everyday wear to reflect this new refined elegance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Memorializes Virgil Abloh for Teen Vogue Cover

The untimely death of Virgil Abloh, a multi-hyphenate who changed fashion as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while also leading his own brand, Off-White, was felt in the hearts of many this past November. The newest person to pay homage to Abloh’s rich legacy is the young painter Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, whose portrait of Abloh now appears on the cover of a newly released special issue of Teen Vogue. Quaicoe, who was born in Ghana and is now based in Accra and Portland, Oregon, creates vivid images of Black people who in most cases stare back at their viewers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Julia Fox gives relationship with Kanye West its own nickname

Days after making their romance red carpet official, Julia Fox and Kanye West have already come up with a new moniker for their relationship. The pair, who started dating at the beginning of this month after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, have been attending a string of shows together at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.On Monday 24 January, Fox and West were pictured arriving at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits.Fox donned a patent mini dress from the designer, featuring a corseted torso and gold zip detail, which she paired with thigh-high boots, a gold handbag, statement...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Goes All-White in Cutout Minidress, Tweed Blazer & Ankle Boots at Chanel’s Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Margot Robbie looked every bit the Chanel girl leaving the brand’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The actress was part of a star-studded front row that included Pharrell, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star wore an oversized white tweed Chanel blazer. The winter-worthy piece featured wide 3/4-length sleeves, as well as four front pockets and gold buttons. Robbie’s look gained a sleek edge from a sultry Chanel dress, which featured interwoven...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reality Tea

Julia Fox Denies Dating Kanye West For Fame And Money; Says She’s Dated Billionaires Her Whole Life

I honestly hate how interested I am in the Kardashian family relationship dynamics these days. Mainly, the breakdown of Kimye. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through a highly publicized divorce, and saying that there have been ups and downs is putting it lightly. Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, has […] The post Julia Fox Denies Dating Kanye West For Fame And Money; Says She’s Dated Billionaires Her Whole Life appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy