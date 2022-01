Kohl’s Corp. wasted no time in responding to new pressure from activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors. The investor, which has a roughly 5% stake in Kohl’s, sent an open letter on Tuesday to Kohl's shareholders in which it said the retailer should explore strategic options, including a sale, if it does not improve its business to boost its stock price. The move comes about 10 months after Kohl’s reached a deal with a group of activist investors that included Macellum to add two of the group's nominees to its board as independent directors.

