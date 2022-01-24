ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan on Sunday reported the largest incursion since October by China’s air force in its air defence zone, with the island’s defence ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 39 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions. Taiwan, which China claims as its own...

americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
TheAtlantaVoice

US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

By Becky Anderson, Sarah El Sirgany, Helen Regan, Mostafa Salem and Barbara Starr, CNN The US military joined with the United Arab Emirates on Monday to counter a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis on an air base near its capital Abu Dhabi, where approximately 2,000 American service members and personnel are stationed, US officials said. […] The post US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MILITARY
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
AFP

China's high-tech warplanes pose 'big new threat' to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island.  Among the 13 observed on Monday were two J-16D jets, which the ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action. 
MILITARY
The Independent

Seven US sailors injured after jet’s ‘landing mishap’ in South China Sea

Seven military personnel were injured after a US warplane suffered a “landing mishap” on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the US navy has said. The incident happened during routine flight operations while the F-35C warplane was trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on Monday in the South China Sea. “The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the navy said on Tuesday. “The pilot is in stable condition. There were seven total sailors injured.”Of the seven injured, three were evacuated...
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, its fifth weapons test this year as Pyongyang flexes its military muscles while ignoring US offers of talks. The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations collapsed between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump. This year Pyongyang has embarked on a fresh flurry of sanctions-busting tests, including hypersonic missiles, after Kim re-avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech in December. Washington imposed new sanctions in response, prompting Pyongyang to double down on weapons testing and hint last week that it could abandon a years-long self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range tests.
MILITARY
GovExec.com

Declassified Report Details Afghan Air Force Reliance on Contractors

A newly declassified report that warned the Afghan Air Force would collapse without U.S. support underscores the military’s reliance on contractors to operate and maintain sophisticated weapons. The year-old report was released Tuesday amid multiple government investigations of the Biden administration’s withdrawal of all U.S. troops and thousands of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationaldefensemagazine.org

JUST IN: Air Force Looking at How to Scale New Combat Drone Programs

The Air Force will work with industry to determine how to scale its new secretive combat drone programs, the head of the service said Jan. 19. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall revealed plans in December for two unmanned aircraft programs that could complement the service’s Next-Generation Air Dominance effort, also known as NGAD. The initiatives — which include concepts for partnering multiple drones with a crewed aircraft such as an NGAD platform or an F-35 joint strike fighter — will seek input from contractors, he said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China's Weibo warns users about posting Winter Olympics content

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Weibo , China's equivalent of Twitter, sent out messages to its users on Friday warning them against posting any content from the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics that belonged to broadcast rights holders or risk being blocked. The platform, which has over 570 million monthly active...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Hong Kong outbreak exposes flaws in 21-day quarantine policy

Hong Kong's U-turn on its mandatory three-week quarantine for arrivals follows growing scrutiny of the strict policy after a coronavirus outbreak was traced to a woman infected during her hotel stay. Like mainland China, Hong Kong is one of the few places left in the world still pursuing a zero-Covid strategy that has largely kept the virus at bay but left the finance hub internationally isolated. On Thursday, city leader Carrie Lam announced the 21-day quarantine period that most arrivals faced -- among the world's longest -- would be cut to two weeks because the increasingly dominant Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period. The surprise move came after multiple recent outbreaks forced the reimposition of economically painful social-distancing measures and saw thousands of residents in one district confined to their homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canada extends, expands military training mission in Ukraine

Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years and plans to enlarge the operation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. Trudeau said he has authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 more personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400. It's part of a $340 million Canadian (US$268 million ) commitment.He said it also includes a provision of non-lethal equipment, intelligence sharing and support to combat cyberattacks. The Canadian mission is intended to support Ukrainian forces so the country can defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the prime minister said. Trudeau said Defense Minister Anita Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with Canadian soldiers in the coming days. Anand said Canada has trained over 30,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Read More Four dead in one of the deadliest recent shootings in Canada2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
MILITARY
The Independent

Services down after Canada’s foreign ministry comes under cyberattack

Some services are still down, after a multi-day network attack on Canada's foreign ministry last week.“Some access to internet and internet-based services are currently not working," said a statement from the Treasury Board, which makes recommendations on how the government of Canada spends its money.Officials have not yet said who was responsible for the attack, but it took place on Wednesday following advice from Canadian intelligence that network operators of critical infrastructure should upgrade their security in case of Russian cyber threats."There is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted," continued the Treasury Board statement.Canada, the US, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

