Movies

Emergency Is A Super Funny Coming-Of-Age Comedy With An Impressive And Powerful Perspective

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinema Blend
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start, Carey Williams’ Emergency shares a lot in common with coming-of-age comedies like Superbad and Booksmart. The leads are a bit older (in college instead of high school), but there are direct comparisons to be made in the personalities of the protagonists, and the characters’ goals are similar: a...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Scream 6 Idea That Has The Current Scream Directors Very Excited

The Scream franchise has been very successful at spawning sequels. The current Scream movie that’s playing in theaters is actually the fifth installment in the franchise. And even though it has some very real closure for the three legacy characters, the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett recently told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast that they would be honored to return for Scream 6, and even have gone so far as to think about an idea that would really excite them regarding the challenge of wading back into a horror franchise that comments on horror sequels.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinema Blend

Guardians 3: Zoe Saldaña Shares Funny Video Removing Gamora Makeup, And It Doesn’t Look Easy

After years of delays, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now being filmed in London, which means Zoe Saldaña is back in green as Gamora. The actress’ role requires a longer time commitment than some of her co-stars, thanks to the hero being a green-skinned character. She has shared the three-hour process with fans before but, now, we’re actually getting a look at the effort that goes into getting it all off at the end of the day.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Review: Breakout Lily McInerny Boosts Painfully Honest Coming-of-Age Tale

Lea knows the difference between wrong and right. Wrong: the way dudes treat her mom. Wrong: her friends running out on their bill at a local diner. Wrong: getting into a strange man’s truck. But, as has forever been the human condition — and in the case of Jamie Dack’s uncomfortably honest “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” the teenage human condition — knowing is only half the battle, and Lea (a breakout Lily McInerny in a remarkable first feature role) is about to endure quite a battle indeed. Dack, making her feature film debut by expanding her 2018 award-winning short of the same...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Archive 81 Star Dina Shihabi Reveals The Two Scenes That Gave Her Nightmares

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Archive 81, so be warned if you’re included in that bunch!. As opposed to the many horror projects out there that have prioritized bloody visuals and gore above all other familiar genre trappings, Netflix’s binge-worthy frightfest Archive 81 put a similar amount of emphasis on its audio design and sound editing as a way to keep viewers on edge. Not that it wasn’t visually creepy as well, from the found-footage elements to the digital demon Kaelego to the doomed séance. As it happens, Archive 81 was as successful with giving one of its stars nightmares as it was with freaking out streaming audiences on the whole.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Am I OK? is a Late-Blooming Coming-Out Comedy

A romantic comedy that functions best as a fable of friendship and self-reflection, Am I OK? is the kind of lightweight, amiable movie that just barely earns the emotional beats at the heart of its story. Set in Los Angeles, it follows the converging life events of two best friends, Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), soul sisters with opposite personalities who tell each other everything—except for the big secrets they’ve been harboring from each other. How they respond to hearing them fuels Stephanie Allyne and Tig Notaro’s gentle and wobbly feature debut.
MOVIES
earmilk.com

Emerging pop act Ale Campillo drops coming-of-age anthem "Pues"

Rising talent Ale Campillo delivers synth-infused pop banger “Pues,” an enticing tease of his upcoming EP built on pulsing synth bass and percussive beats. The intricate track layers Campillo’s smooth vocals over a catchy soundscape and personable song writing on facing his inner demons. Approaching the awkward coming-of-age period, the young 20-something musician crafts something relatable drawn from his own experiences, framed by laid-back humor.
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

Redeeming Love’s Eric Dane And Nina Dobrev Have Blunt Thoughts On Why Period Romances Are Popular Again

It always intrigues me why certain types of movies and TV are popular in certain moments of our lives and straight up not our thing in other times. Obviously, right now we’re seeing the continued reign of the superhero movie with releases such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which broke so many box office records. Horror movies have also proven popular once again, most recently with Scream’s well-received resurgence. And then there’s the rise of period romances, which continues with the release of Redeeming Love.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Knows The ‘Third Film In Trilogies Sucks.’ Why Fans Should Expect Something Different With Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

As the world watches the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker unfold on HBO Max, the filmmaker is currently in the middle of shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of the many upcoming Marvel movies. Although the Guardians existed in Marvel Comics lore before they made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Gunn unquestionably helped popularize them for the general public, and now he’s getting ready to wrap up their cinematic arc. The writer/director is also aware that “the third film in most trilogies suck,” though he’s confident this won’t happen with Vol. 3.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Animation Studio Locksmith Options ‘The Lunar Chronicles’

Following the release of its debut feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong, U.K.-based Locksmith Animation has optioned Marissa Meyer’s The Lunar Chronicles series of novels. This includes Cinder (2012), Scarlet (2013), Cress (2014) and Winter (2015), published by Feiwel & Friends. The books are set in a futuristic world beset by a pandemic, where Earth and its former colony Luna exist in a state of unrest. The first book follows a teenage cyborg named Cinder, based on Cinderella. As the series continues, Cinder forges an alliance with Scarlet, a spaceship pilot; Cress, an imprisoned computer hacker; and Winter, a Lunar princess. Together, they must rise up against an evil queen. “Marissa’s books...
COMICS
The Independent

Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.He had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.The Leeds-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.He wrote for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett Sir Billy Connelly and Tommy Cooper.In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.Paying tribute, Gyles Brandreth said: “Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.” Read More Man charged after dead body of pensioner brought to post officeDowning Street party: Who is Martin Reynolds and what did he do?Minister disputes evidence suggesting PM ‘authorised’ animal airlift from Kabul
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Elizabeth Banks And Sigourney Weaver’s Call Jane Is By-The-Book, But Tells A Crucial Story About The History Of Abortion Access

As abortion access continues to be a debated topic amongst U.S. officials to this day, one of the Sundance Film Festival’s most buzzy releases this year is going back to the ‘60s. Call Jane is a star-studded historical drama that features Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver playing two women in that decade who fought for women’s rights by taking the issue into their own hands. While it’s not nearly among the best films at the festival, the story itself is worth your time.
MOVIES

