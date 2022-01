NZDUSD plunged below the 10-month-old descending channel early on Thursday, powering its broad bearish trend towards an almost 15-month low of 0.6594. Oversold conditions are present according to the RSI and the Stochastics, though the former is just piercing its 30 level and the latter shows no sign of improvement below 20. Hence, an upside reversal in the price could come with some delay, as the negative momentum in the MACD also reflects.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO