GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe W-formation is a reversion pattern where the neckline of the W is expected to be retested. Bears can move to a lower time frame in order to gauge for an optimal entry point from where the neckline can be bagged for profit:. The price needs to break the...

