The bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bounceback, and all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone again. Yesterday afternoon, buyers were able to restore the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to the level of $38,950. At the end of the day, the fuse of the bulls dried up, and the bears immediately returned the pair below the level of the two-hour EMA55.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO