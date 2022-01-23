ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgzUt_0dtldO6Z00
Obit Raymond Washburn Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, in this undated photo. Washburn, a blind man who was credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, died Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Oklahoma City. He was 75. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP) (Jim Beckel)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Raymond Washburn, a blind man who was credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, has died. He was 75.

Washburn died on Jan. 16 at his home in Oklahoma City, and funeral services were held for him Friday in Bristow, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of the city.

His cousin Richard Wittman told KWTV in Oklahoma City that he was proud of Washburn not only for what he did on the day of the bombing, but for how he lived his entire life.

“So, in that sense, he was a hero in the way he was able to function, make his way in life, work, his everyday life,” Wittman said.

Washburn owned and operated a snack bar on the fourth floor of the Alfred P. Murrah Building when a truck bomb ripped through the structure on April 19, 1995, killing 168 people.

Four customers and an employee were in the snack bar when the blast occurred.

In an interview recorded for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Washburn described how he led his customers and employee out of his snack bar.

“I had the advantage over them because not being able to see. I felt like that you know, this is one time that you know you want to try to help somebody as much as you can. I knew how to get out. I just didn’t know what was going to be in our way,” Washburn said.

Princella Smith, one of Washburn’s friends, said during his funeral that his heart “illuminated the darkness” on the day of the bombing and helped lead people to safety.

“He told them to march, and march down this stairwell. He said, ‘You gotta come on. We gotta get out of here,'" Smith said.

Washburn was a member of the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KWTV-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — A federal judge is set to decide a new sentence Friday for "Tiger King" Joe Exotic after an appeals court ruled last year that the prison term he's serving on a murder-for-hire conviction should be shortened. Although supporters of Joe Exotic — whose...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WGAU

Officials ID Indian family who died trying to cross into US

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Officials in Ottawa said Thursday they have confirmed the identities of four Indian nationals whose bodies were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U. S. border last week. The High Commission of India released a notice saying the four who died were Jagdish...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's killing probed the department's training on use of force, a key issue at the heart of charges that the officers violated Floyd's civil rights. The commander of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Bristow, OK
WGAU

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

HOUSTON — (AP) — A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, stealing a car and barricading himself inside a home, authorities said. The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday as officers responded to a family disturbance...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man walking on an interstate in Nashville Thursday afternoon, a deadly encounter that shut down traffic on a normally bustling travel corridor in Tennessee, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mourning New York police officers will give a final salute Friday to Jason Rivera, a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago. A morning funeral Mass is planned at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the officer, who, at age 22, was recently married and barely into his second year of service on the force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but would suspend its rescue operations at sunset if it doesn't receive any new information. Homeland Security Investigations...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma City Bombing#The Yuchi Tribe#Kwtv Tv
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
49K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy