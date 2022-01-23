ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch the 44-yard bomb to Cooper Kupp that saved the Rams' win over the Bucs

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s only fitting that Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp came through with the play that saved the day for the Los Angeles Rams.

With 42 seconds left and only one timeout, the Rams had an outside chance to beat the Buccaneers in regulation after Tampa Bay somehow tied it despite trailing 27-3 at one point. After a completion of 20 yards, Stafford chucked it deep to Kupp down the middle, hoping for one last prayer before overtime.

Kupp hauled it in for a 44-yard gain, setting the Rams up at the 12-yard line with 4 seconds to play. It was the biggest play of Stafford’s life, giving the Rams the win after they blew a 24-point lead.

After leaving a 47-yard field goal short earlier in the game, Gay left no doubt about the 30-yarder that won the game for Los Angeles. He drilled it through the uprights and sent the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

