Rams open as 3.5-point favorites vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers may have beaten the Los Angeles Rams twice in the regular season, but a third meeting between these teams will determine which team represents the NFC in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams are hosting the 49ers in next week’s NFC Championship game after beating the Buccaneers on the road and will do so as the favorites.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the 49ers in the conference title game. The over/under opened at 46.5 points, while the Rams are -190 on the money line ($190 wager wins $100).

The Rams caught a break with the 49ers beating the Packers on Saturday to allow them to host the NFC Championship Game, rather than having to go up to Green Bay for a road game next weekend. Of course, the 49ers are a tough opponent and have beaten the Rams six times in a row, but this is a more favorable matchup than the Packers would’ve been.

The Rams are one win away from becoming the second team ever to play the Super Bowl in their home building – coincidentally after the Bucs did it last year for the first time.

