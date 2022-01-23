ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams trying to prevent 49ers fans from flooding SoFi Stadium again by limiting ticket sales

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtJyO_0dtlXpdQ00

When the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, SoFi Stadium was taken over by fans from the Bay Area. There was a sea of red in the stands, as thousands of 49ers fans flooded the Rams’ home building to take away their advantage of playing in Inglewood.

Sean McVay admitted the Rams were caught off guard by the number of fans in attendance and Matthew Stafford said it was hard for the offense to operate because of the crowd noise, causing them to use a silent count.

The Rams and 49ers will square off again at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game next week, and the Rams would like to prevent a Niners takeover from happening again. Fans on Twitter shared a message on Ticketmaster’s page saying ticket sales will be limited to those from the Los Angeles area.

This isn’t the first time Ticketmaster has limited ticket sales to the home team’s region, but it certainly is a restriction that will anger fans from the Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Related
National football post

49ers Rams Pick, NFC Title Game Upset

The Rams are favored, but its the 49ers who have owned this matchup over the years, as LA hosts San Francisco in the NFC Championship game. San Francisco has swept the series three straight seasons for a 6-0 SU run, most recently a Week 17 OT win here that got the Niners into the playoffs. And Kyle Shanahan generally gets credit for out-coaching Sean McVay at every turn when these divisional rivals clash.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-49ers NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium: Parking could cost more than tickets

Just in case you are bored about talking about the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers playing in an actual football game, the 2022 NFC Championship has delivered us perhaps the most interesting tickets and parking drama of recent NFL playoffs history. With a lot already being made over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Los Angeles Area#Ticket Sales#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Niners#Ticketmaster#Stubhub Vivid
FanSided

What Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow have in common

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has drawn plenty of comparisons to Justin Herbert, but how does he size up to Rams’ Matthew Stafford?. The Bengals could face the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s Super Bowl, but it’s a little premature to expect both teams to win their respective conference championship games.
NFL
RamDigest

Sean McVay Makes a Pitch to Rams Fans Not to Sell Their Tickets for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

When the Los Angeles Rams played host to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, SoFi Stadium was filled with fans wearing red and white. 49ers fans had taken over the Rams' home venue, making the conditions for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense have the feeling of a road game due to the noise level that they were tasked with. The crowd noise was so impactful, Stafford had to shift communication procedures to a silent count – a method generally used when playing on the road in a raucous environment.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

49ers Fans' SoFi Stadium Takeover Likely Despite Rams' Best Efforts

49ers fans' LA takeover likely despite Rams' best efforts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. On Jan. 9, 2022, SoFi Stadium turned red. The Los Angeles Rams’ home venue wasn’t very homey, as 49ers Faithful filled enough of the 74,447 seats to make it look like a home game for the away team. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced to use a silent count on offense and the cheers for 49ers plays were much louder than those for the team in blue and gold.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Rams vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have won six in a row against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Will they make it seven in the NFC Championship Game Sunday?. ESPN has released its new prediction for the game, using its Football Power Index (FPI). For those unfamiliar, the FPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.”
NFL
FOX Sports

Rams-49ers: Ticket sales create ruckus ahead of NFC Championship

Just as the dust settled on a sensational NFL divisional-round weekend, the sparks began to fly again. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that they’re division rivals and from two cities with a long-standing sporting status of mutual dislike, it was the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers who started going at it with some sneaky tricks and crafty mind games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy