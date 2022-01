Santa Clara health officials on Tuesday confirmed two cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, taking the total confirmed cases in California to 11.It remains unclear whether the newer sub-variant, which is being monitored by the WHO, will behave differently to the more common BA.1 lineage that has spread widely across the world, said the county’s deputy health officer Dr George Han.“Early indications say that it probably behaves just like the BA.1 Omicron lineage, but again it’s probably too early to tell, because of the small number of cases that have occurred so far,” he said. Health officials have released no...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO