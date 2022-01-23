ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu Exits Game vs. Bills With Apparent Injury

Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round contest against the Buffalo Bills didn't get off to the best of starts, as the team saw itself go down by a score of 7-0 early on. Safety Tyrann Mathieu also exited the game...

www.bradenton.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
Cincy Jungle

Tyrann Mathieu and Rashad Fenton likely to play vs. Bengals, per report

According to Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, the Kansas City Chiefs believe Tyrann Mathieu and Rashod Fenton will play Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. For what it’s worth, Mathieu tweeted this out shortly after Fescoe’s report. So for now, it appears the Chiefs defense will be...
National football post

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was the only player to miss practice for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. Mathieu exited the AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter on Sunday and remains in concussion protocol. Head coach Andy Reid said Mathieu could be back Thursday if...
KMBC.com

Tyrann Mathieu the only Chiefs player not to practice on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was the only active roster Chief not at practice Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in the early game Sunday. Chiefs safety and locker room leader Tyrann Mathieu...
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu crushes NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has completely changed college sports, creating a free agency-type of effect year-round. That movement has kicked up a notch in recent weeks since teams' respective 2021 seasons came to an end, and a number of top young quarterbacks in particular have left for new programs. LSU currently ranks No. 1 nationally in 247Sports' Transfer Team Rankings for the 2022 class, but Tigers alum and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu says he is not a fan of how the transfer portal has altered the game and that he benefited from backing up star defensive backs like Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne.
Bradenton Herald

Yes, the Chiefs Should Absolutely Pursue JuJu Smith-Schuster This Offseason

Last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs tried to replace departing wide receiver Sammy Watkins via a new acquisition in free agency. Despite their efforts, they ended up rolling with Mecole Hardman and company — Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson — as ancillary pieces around Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How impactful is Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu? Steve Spagnuolo and L'Jarius Sneed weighed in.

The Kansas City Chiefs were without starting S Tyrann Mathieu for all but seven snaps of their thrilling divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills. Mathieu has long been heralded as the defensive leader in Kansas City. Since joining the Chiefs in 2019, Mathieu has started in 55-of-56 possible games including the playoffs. Without him on the field for the divisional round, Josh Allen and the Bills feasted on the Kansas City secondary to the tune of 329 yards and four touchdowns.
