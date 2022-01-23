Chiefs vs. Bills: Second half discussion

Kansas City, Mo. — When Josh Allen delivered his final pass of the night last Sunday to put the Buffalo Bills up by a field goal with only 13 seconds remaining on the clock, CBS announcer Tony Romo said it was over. The Bills haven’t won a road playoff...
Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the...
The Pro Football Writers of America released its NFL All-Rookie team roster on Tuesday. While Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the big honors, three Kansas City Chiefs made the 2021 All-Rookie team: center Creed Humphrey, left guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton.
When you think of NFL home-field advantages, you think of the site: Arrowhead Stadium, Mile High, Orchard Park; it’s easy to give credit to the physical structure itself for how it can impact the opponent. You can forget that the home-field advantage stems from 76,000 individuals who each have...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates. “The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said...
Every sign points to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu taking the field for the AFC championship game on Sunday, beginning with his official practice status on Thursday. Mathieu entered the concussion protocol after seven snaps against the Buffalo Bills and did not play the rest of the game. After...
These are four moves the Buffalo Bills could make to free up over $20 million in cap space this offseason. Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills largely brought back the same team from the prior season. While the Bills once again had a good season with double-digit wins and another AFC East title, they may have to be more aggressive to put this franchise past the Kansas City Chiefs.
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts. WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (r); Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*. C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (r) G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts. T – Kolton Miller, Las...
According to several reports, the Chicago Bears are hiring now-former Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles to become their next general manager. Poles, 36, had been a finalist for the New York Giants’ general manager job before New York went in another direction, hiring Joe Schoen....
Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the...
There’s no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is lead by three standout players. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are perennial Pro Bowl players who are always in the mix as All-Pro selections — and are now leading the team to a fourth consecutive AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0