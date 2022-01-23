ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Bills: Second half discussion

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Divisional round playoff game between the Kansas City...

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Arrowhead Pride

3 Chiefs named to PFWA All-Rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America released its NFL All-Rookie team roster on Tuesday. While Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the big honors, three Kansas City Chiefs made the 2021 All-Rookie team: center Creed Humphrey, left guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arrowhead Pride

Tyrann Mathieu is feeling ‘very well,’ plus other Chiefs injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates. “The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

All signs point to Tyrann Mathieu playing vs. Bengals

Every sign points to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu taking the field for the AFC championship game on Sunday, beginning with his official practice status on Thursday. Mathieu entered the concussion protocol after seven snaps against the Buffalo Bills and did not play the rest of the game. After...
NFL
FanSided

4 cuts for the Buffalo Bills to add more than $20 million in cap space

These are four moves the Buffalo Bills could make to free up over $20 million in cap space this offseason. Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills largely brought back the same team from the prior season. While the Bills once again had a good season with double-digit wins and another AFC East title, they may have to be more aggressive to put this franchise past the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Three Chiefs named to PFWA All-AFC team

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts. WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (r); Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*. C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (r) G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts. T – Kolton Miller, Las...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Reports: Chiefs’ personnel man Ryan Poles to become Bears’ next general manager

According to several reports, the Chicago Bears are hiring now-former Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles to become their next general manager. Poles, 36, had been a finalist for the New York Giants’ general manager job before New York went in another direction, hiring Joe Schoen....
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: Tyrann Mathieu returns to practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs’ alternative weapons are stepping up in a big way

There’s no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is lead by three standout players. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are perennial Pro Bowl players who are always in the mix as All-Pro selections — and are now leading the team to a fourth consecutive AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy