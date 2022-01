Steve Nash already had been in the NBA for seven years when LeBron James debuted in 2003, so he knew what he was seeing right off the bat. And it was good. "Just an incredible athlete," the Nets coach said of his first impression of James, speaking before Tuesday night’s game against James and the Lakers at Barclays Center. "Obviously, he had skills. He hadn’t become the fully formed version, but right away [you could see] his ability.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO