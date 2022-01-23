ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Baffling Boba Fett: The Newest Star Wars Series on Disney+ Is Strangely Slow and Brooding

By Bob Grimm
cvindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Star Wars show The Book of Boba Fett is not a total slog—but the direction the creators have gone in is far too somber and serious to make the show recommendable. Let’s get something straight: Boba Fett was a useless scumbag in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Criticizes The Book of Boba Fett on Character's New Change

Temuera Morrison wanted to play the character differently in The Book of Boba Fett!. For most fans, just seeing Boba Fett in action in The Book of Boba Fett. However, some people have a lot to say about the new Star Wars series and that includes Temuera Morrison himself. The star of The Mandalorian has spoken up about the Disney+ show's portrayal of Fett and interestingly, it confirms what fans have noticed about the former bounty hunter since his return.
thesource.com

Thundercat Makes His Acting Debut in Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’

Thundercat makes his acting debut in Disney+’s new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. In “Chapter 4 – The Gathering Storm,” he emerges as The Modifier, a body-modification artist. After voicing “Grune The Destroyer” (and writing a song) in Cartoon Network’s Thundercats Roar animated series, this is his first on-screen acting appearance.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Are Obsessed With Black Krrsantan

The Book of Boba Fett has released three episodes on Disney+, and fans are already obsessed with one character. Black Krrsantan is a Wookiee and bounty hunter who made his live-action debut last week after originally appearing in Darth Vader #1 seven years ago. The character was a staple in the Doctor Aphra comics, and folks cannot get enough of him. In fact, he's been a hot topic on Twitter these past couple of weeks.
Popculture

'Book of Boba Fett' on Disney+ Is Already Sparking Controversy Among 'Star Wars' Fans

The new Star Wars streaming series The Book of Boba Fett is three weeks into its debut season, and the minor controversies within the show are starting to show within the fandom. Discussions on social media have included some fierce debates about the treatment of different characters – both new and old. Fair warning: there are spoilers for the first three episodes of Book of Boba Fett below.
Variety

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in the Works With ‘Moon Knight’ Screenwriter Jeremy Slater

A “Mortal Kombat” sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Jeremy Slater, best known for the Disney Plus Marvel series “Moon Knight,” has been tapped to write the screenplay. Warner Bros. and New Line had quietly been looking to develop other installments in its “Mortal Kombat” universe, but plans for a follow-up film had not been official until Slater had been hired to pen the script. The first “Mortal Kombat,” a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, opened in theaters and on HBO Max last April. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie still managed to generate...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Reacts To Her Star Wars Debut

There were many exciting actors in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett. "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" featured an appearance by Stephen Root as Lortha Peel, Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper, and a hidden cameo by Amy Sedaris' The Mandalorian character, Pelli Motto. If you've been watching Showtime's new hit series, Yellowjackets, you also recognized Sophie Thatcher, who played Drash, the lead member of the street gang who teams up with Boba Fett. Many Yellowjackets fans took to social yesterday to celebrate her Star Wars debut, and they're not the only ones. Thatcher shared some images on Instagram in honor of The Book of Boba Fett.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Percy Jackson’ Series a Go at Disney+

Percy Jackson is getting a new life at Disney+. The streaming platform has given a series order to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on author Rick Riordan’s best-selling series of novels. The project has been in development since May 2020. “The wait is over, demigods,” Riordan said in a video announcing the series pickup. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.” Disney’s 20th Television is producing the Disney Branded Television series. The studio was also behind a pair of movies based on the...
Inverse

Stephen Root’s Boba Fett character reveals a Star Wars flaw

Politics has always been an undercurrent of Star Wars. The transitions in power between the Republic, Empire, New Republic, and First Order have shaped the entire saga. But on a smaller scale, politics still shape the day-to-day life of the regular people in the Outer Rim. There’s no better evidence...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Former Boba Fett Actor Teases a Possible Return to New Series

The Book of Boba Fett has already released three episodes on Disney+, and it follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire on Tatooine with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. The first episode of the series featured cut footage from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and we've since seen some other flashes from the film featuring young Boba Fett, who was played by Daniel Logan back in 2002. During a recent interaction on Instagram, Logan hinted that he may be returning for The Book of Boba Fett.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars star says her character is "more street smart" than Boba Fett

Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett may be a franchise icon and a highly skilled fighter, but that doesn't mean that he's got the better of every other character when it comes to survival traits. Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett sees Boba (Temuera Morrison) ruling over the streets...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Features Sneaky Ralph McQuarrie Concept Art Easter Egg

Arguably more than any other Star Wars stories, the live-action adventures of the galaxy far, far away on Disney+ have seen more Easter eggs be included that pay their respects to all corners of the franchise, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett being no exception. At one point in the most recent episode of the series, a speeder chase ensues through the streets of Mos Espa, resulting in a speeder crashing through a painting of Jabba the Hutt that was being transported through the line of fire. This piece is a recreation of concept art the iconic artist Ralph McQuarrie crafted for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
MOVIES
abc11.com

'Book of Boba Fett' gives famed Star Wars bounty hunter his own story

Boba Fett first appeared on the big screen in the second "Star Wars" movie, "The Empire Strikes Back," as a bounty hunter and part of Darth Vader's crew. Flash forward more than 40 years, and the character now has his own series on Disney+. Fett shows up onscreen for just...
MOVIES
Inverse

Boba FettEpisode 4 release date, start time, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule for the Star Wars series

The drama continues to ramp up on The Book of Boba Fett. After swiftly settling his dispute with the Hutt Cartel, the Disney+ series’ third episode sees Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) coming to the realization that he’ll need to face off against the powerful Pyke Syndicate if he wants to cement his control over Tatooine’s criminal underworld. In order to do that, he’ll need to engage — as The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 promises — in an all-out war with the Pykes.
MOVIES

