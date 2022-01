Rachel Brazil talks to the scientists trying to recreate what the first cells were like, or to make their own versions. How did the first cells develop from a prebiotic soup of chemicals, probably around three and a half to four billion years ago? ‘Biologists often don’t think about it, even though they know more about the cell than any of us,’ says Stephen Mann, chemist and director of the centre for protolife research at the University of Bristol, UK. It’s been largely left to chemists to probe how early cellular life came into being. Ever since the famous Miller–Urey experiment in 1952, they have shown how some of the basic chemical building blocks of life might have been synthesised from simple organic molecules, but there is still a huge gap between this and the existence of replicating cells and biological life.

CHEMISTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO