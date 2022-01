Jonathan Brown, an art historian known for his writings about Diego Velázquez, died this month at 82. The Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, where he curated several exhibitions, confirmed his death in an obituary. Brown had also been a fixture at New York University, where he had been a professor since 1977, as well as at institutions such as at the Frick Collection in New York. Brown’s interest in Spanish art, particularly that of Velázquez, began during a year spent abroad in Madrid while studying at Dartmouth College. In 1960, he graduated from Dartmouth and went on to receive a...

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO