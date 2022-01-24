The 100 Club Assists Dependents of Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas and Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway
HOUSTON, TX (January 23, 2022) The 100 Club, a 69-year-old Houston-based non-profit organization, which supports the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, announces its assistance for the dependent families of Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Anthony Salas and Harris...www.ourtribune.com
Comments / 0