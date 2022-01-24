ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Bureau Welcomes Trade Progress

By Andy Eubank
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is kicking off the new year with some progress on trade issues. Dave Salmonsen, American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Congressional Relations Director, says one of those issues is dairy trade with Canada under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “The way Canada was administering the program really wasn’t allowing...

95.3 MNC

Farm Bureau: Vaccine Mandate Will Lead to More Supply Chain Troubles

A new vaccine mandate on essential workers entering the United States means more supply chain disruptions are possible, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. AFBF Congressional Relations Director Allison Crittenden says essential workers coming to the U.S. must show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. “For travelers who are...
AGRICULTURE
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Sen. Ernst talks biofuels, trade with Muscatine Farm Bureau

MUSCATINE – What began as a budget meeting for the Muscatine County Farm Bureau ended with a discussion about the happenings in Washington D.C. as Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst visited the bureau to discuss the coming term. During the meeting Ernst discussed her issues like holding China accountable for...
MUSCATINE, IA
ocj.com

Farm Bureau seeks revision to Cattle Transparency Act

The American Farm Bureau Federation announced its support of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2021, with the exception of the bill’s establishment of mandatory minimums for negotiated purchases. AFBF delegates voted last week in Atlanta to revise 2022 Farm Bureau policy. While Farm Bureau supports robust...
AGRICULTURE
#Dairy Farm#Dairy Products#Canada#Trade Agreement#The European Union
China Didn’t Meet Phase One Commitment

China wound up $16 billion short of achieving its obligations under the Phase One Trade Deal with the U.S. A DTN report says the Biden administration is looking for ways to keep China buying agricultural products. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack told the House Ag Committee that the administration is “putting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wnax.com

NE Farm Bureau Report Details Importance of Exports to State

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is calling on the Biden administration to step up their trade agenda, after a lack of action over the last year. This comes on the heels of the release of their 2020 Nebraska Agriculture and International Trade Report, which President Mark McHargue says shows ag exports accounted for roughly 30-percent of each dollar received in the state and are critical for future success.
NEBRASKA STATE
Havre Daily News

American Farm Bureau establishes 2022 policies

ATLANTA - Farmer and rancher delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 103rd Convention adopted policies to guide the organization's work in 2022. Key topics ranged from milk pricing and beef market transparency to urban agriculture. "Delegates from all 50 state Farm Bureaus and Puerto Rico came together to demonstrate...
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Iowa Farm Bureau Policy Efforts Focused on Biofuels in 2022

Iowa Farm Bureau is focused on biofuels expansion through state and federal policy efforts in the new year. President Brent Johnson says they’re hopeful the Iowa Biofuels Standard will be reintroduced in the state legislative session after being narrowly defeated in 2021. He says they have some work to...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Farm Bureau Outlines Agricultural Trade Priorities

LINCOLN, NEB. (January 17, 2022) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) has identified three trade priorities for the Biden administration following a year in which, according to the organization, there was little movement on the topic. As a majority of the world’s consumers reside outside U.S. borders, international trade is vital to the economic future of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. The success of international trade has led to agricultural exports consistently accounting for roughly 30 percent of each dollar going into the pockets of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska ag exports top $7B, Farm Bureau sets 2022 goals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska exported around $7.1 billion in agricultural goods in 2020. More than $800 million higher than 2019. A new report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, with statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, shows despite an ongoing pandemic, Nebraska farmers outperformed in almost every category. USDA Data...
NEBRASKA STATE
Virginia young farmers earn national Farm Bureau honors

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers were counted among the brightest agriculturalists in the nation as they competed for—and earned—top placement in American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers competitions during the organization’s 103rd annual convention in Atlanta.
VIRGINIA STATE
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Says Port Progress May Aid Agricultural Exports, California Farm Bureau Federation Reports

January 13, 2022 - By Peter Hecht - U.S. ports are making progress in clearing docks piled high with shipping containers in a pandemic-induced crisis that is delaying billions of dollars. in U.S. agricultural exports and causing severe financial worries for America's farmers, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Judge cancels major US oil and gas exploration sale

A judge on Thursday canceled the sale of oil and gas exploration leases of some 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, after environmental groups sued the Biden administration citing major concerns. Federal District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras declared existing contracts invalid, saying the Department of the Interior did not adequately consider the leases' impact on climate change when issuing them. According to the ruling, officials had used outdated analyses to calculate the leases' effects on the environment and said the government must run a new analysis with current data. The administration had in August announced its intention to sell the rights to the Gulf exploration, a decision decried by environmental activists and seen as a stumbling block for President Joe Biden's climate agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will […]
STOCKS
IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The officials "stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.
WORLD
Report: Concentration Not Affecting Pork Prices

A new report shows pork prices increased because of demand, higher input costs and labor shortages throughout the supply chain, not concentration in the meatpacking industry. Economists with Iowa State University, North Carolina State University and the National Pork Producers Council released the report Wednesday. The report also says pork...
AGRICULTURE

