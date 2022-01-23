4 Chiefs players to watch in divisional round vs. Bills

Everything is on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in their divisional-round matchup on Sunday. As anticipation mounts, fans will want to keep their eyes on a few key players when the game kicks off at 5:30 CT. The Bills are riding a five-game win streak that includes their wild-card tilt against the New England Patriots last week.

Led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo certainly has the capacity to serve the Chiefs an upset at Arrowhead Stadium if Kansas City plays the way they did when the teams met back in Week 5. In order to keep their hopes of a third-straight Super Bowl berth alive, these four players will need to play up to their full potential to secure a win over a more-than-capable Bills team:

QB Patrick Mahomes

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes is always the most dangerous player on the field in any matchup, but he’ll need to do something truly special to get Kansas City to the AFC championship game against Cincinnati. His postseason record is nearly flawless, and there is no doubt of his ability to win big games. Buffalo has proven they can beat Mahomes before, so without a sterling performance from the MVP quarterback, the BIlls will have a good chance to end the Chiefs’ season.

The safety tandem on the back-end of Buffalo’s defense will provide him a worthy adversary as they try to counteract Mahomes’ aggressive style of play, and Kansas City would be wise to figure out ways to play to their strength of getting receivers open in space on short and intermediate routes. All eyes will be on Mahomes, win or lose, and the Chiefs’ chances of advancing in the playoffs rest on his shoulders more than any other player on the roster.

S Tyrann Mathieu

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The heart and soul of Kansas City’s defense must make his presence felt as early as possible to throw water on the Bills’ white-hot offense. Josh Allen could take over the game with his legs if players like Mathieu don’t respect his ability to run when plays break down. This game could come down to the last possession or a single turnover, so Mathieu will need to make something happen defensively to keep Kansas City in a position to win.

Against a receiving corps that includes the electric talent of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, the Chiefs’ secondary will face what will likely be the most challenging matchup of their entire playoff experience. Mathieu has the capacity to change the outlook of the whole game on any given down and could be Kansas City’s biggest star of the game with a monster performance against Buffalo.

WR Tyreek Hill

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A series of down performances by Hill’s standard has him primed for a breakout game when the Chiefs need him most. As the fastest player in the league, Hill is a constant threat to score and is sure to draw more than his share of attention from the Bills’ defense on every play. They’ll be without Tre’Davious White in this matchup which could make a huge difference.

Andy Reid will need to be creative to get Hill the ball with room to make something happen, and if he manages to bust loose for a few big plays, it should open up looks for other players on Kansas City’s offense. One hand washes the other in the NFL, and if Mahomes and Hill are playing well, all other phases of the offense should follow suit. Whether he makes his presence felt as a receiver or in the running game on jet sweeps, Hill will need to gash the Bills when given the opportunity.

DE Frank Clark

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Clark has quietly put up exceptional numbers in the postseason in his career, currently sitting at fifth on the all-time sack leaderboard in elimination games. A single sack in this game would tie him with the fabled talent of Reggie White at 12.0, and another would put Clark at third place ahead of Chiefs legend Terrell Suggs who has 12.5. Glory isn’t the only thing he should be playing for, though, as Kansas City’s lack of a sustained pass rush in recent weeks has hamstrung the defense despite the unit still finding some success against lesser opponents.

The pass rush trio of Clark, Chris Jones, and Melvin Ingram has the potential to give Josh Allen fits in the pocket, but they will need to be disciplined in their efforts to keep him from taking over the game as a runner. Clark, in particular, needs to show some signs of life in this game to rebuild some of the reputation that he has lost through a season of distractions and inconsistency, but if he manages to put up big numbers against the Bills, it would buy him major cache with fans who have the highest expectations for the Chiefs’ highest-paid defensive player.