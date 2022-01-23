ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu knocked out of divisional-round game vs. Bills

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Tyrann Mathieu as he’s being evaluated for a concussion.

On the opening drive, one of Mathieu’s own teammates had a leg-to-helmet collision with the star safety. It was incidental contact, but after the play was over, Mathieu was seen grabbing the back of his helmet. The NFL’s spotter likely called down to get him checked out for a concussion. He was first on the sideline in the blue medical tent before being ushered into the locker room by trainers.

Mathieu is a big part of what the Chiefs do in the secondary and losing him for any stretch of time in this game would be a big loss for the team.

Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen replaced Mathieu on the opening drive. If you’ll recall, back in Week 5, Sorensen was picked on quite a bit by Buffalo. He surrendered 114 yards into his coverage alone, which accounted for more than a third of Josh Allen’s passing yards.

If Sorensen is forced to play for Mathieu, the Chiefs could be in big trouble.

UPDATE:

