Gowdy: Where is the outrage over the right to live?

"Real Time" host Bill Maher returned from his holiday break Friday and took aim at liberals for their responses to and handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Along the way, the HBO host commented on U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NBA player Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Shannon Bream, chief legal correspondent & anchor of FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream joined the Guy Benson Show to share her reporting on the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire. Bream expanded on her earlier reporting saying,. “Yeah, so I’ve got a little...
Comments / 0