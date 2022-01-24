ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world sucks but at least there’s new Placebo music

By Peter Hodgson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacebo – one of my favourite bands and a big reason I own a Bass VI – has just released a live performance video for their new single ‘Try Better Next Time’ from their forthcoming album Never Let Me Go. Check out it below!. Here’s...

magnetmagazine.com

Essential New Music: Ava Mendoza’s “New Spells”

A title like New Spells immediately raises the question, what happened to the old ones? Ava Mendoza’s latest solo album suggests that while her old magic hasn’t lost its potency, her command of the electric guitar has progressed to the point where she needs some more powerful enchantments to cast. Two pieces are hers; the other three were devised by jazz musicians Devin Hoff, Trevor Dunn and John Dikeman.
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Music Lovers Keep Jahmali’s New Music ‘On Repeat’

[NEW YORK] – Reggae singer Jahmali is cruising into the new year with fresh new content, which the masses are keeping “On Repeat“. Resonating with wide listening audiences, the vibrant “On Repeat” is bound to keep Jahmali in the music spotlight!. The latest effort from...
MUSIC
Genius

Iann Dior Realizes Fame Sucks On New Song “Thought It Was”

Since arriving on the scene a few years ago, iann dior has managed only one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. But it was 2020’s “Mood,” a team-up with 24kGoldn that reached #1 and vaulted the singer-rapper to new levels of fame. All that success can really mess a person up, and dior tries to make sense of his new life on “thought it was,” the latest single off his forthcoming sophomore album, on to better things.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Placebo’s new live performance video for ‘Try Better Next Time’

Placebo have shared an official live video for the latest single ‘Try Better Next Time’ – check it out below. The duo – comprised of Brian Molko Stefan Olsdal – released the track earlier this month as the third preview of their forthcoming eighth album, ‘Never Let Me Go’, which arrives on March 22.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

KennyHoopla’s part of a new generation that’s redefining alternative music

In the midst of a growing punk revival, many people are looking back at the past even as they try to figure out a new path forward. KennyHoopla’s SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE//, a collaboration with Travis Barker, is exactly that kind of attempt to find the way. Despite winning over audiences and respect, he’s not letting success go to his head. Kenny is passionate and honest about expressing his views, all while showing love for the fans and friends who supported him along the way. He’s also one of the most ambitious musicians around, refusing to accept anything from himself other than musical excellence and huge accomplishments. That ambition extends beyond personal success, and Hoopla is hoping he can be one of the voices who lead alternative rock into a new era.
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘Leave Your Mind Behind’ And Come ‘Running’ Towards This Week’s New Music | Fresh Music Friday

John O’Callaghan – ‘Never Fade Away (Maarten de Jong Remix)’. Maarten de Jong gets right down to business with his new release on Who’s Afraid Of 138?! by supercharging one of John O’Callaghan’s most beloved classics with his energetic trademark sound. With the rampaging synths and epic melody providing the perfect contrast to Lo-Fi Sugar’s honeyed, this remix of ‘Never Fade Away’ will make entire stadiums roar across its duration.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Meat Loaf's death: the world of music reacts

Musicians, actors and politicians have paid tribute to Meat Loaf, who has died at the age of 74. Among the tributes posted on social media were messages from Alice Cooper, Dave Mustaine, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Anthrax (whose guitarist, Scott Ian, is married to Meat Loaf's daughter, Pearl Aday), Cheap Trick, Cher, Edward Norton and former US President Donald Trump.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

A REIMAGINED IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL DIVES INTO ‘A NEW WORLD' AT KINGSTON DOWNS

With much anticipation, the next chapter of Imagine Music Festival is set to begin as organizers write the story for the fully immersive electronic music experience forged in nature. Taking place September 16 - 18, 2022, at Kingston Downs in Rome, GA, the aquatic-themed festival will be set in an organic oasis, featuring three days of the world's best DJs, artists, and performances on master-crafted stages- filled with rich ocean art, decor, and all brought to life with the energy the fans the world over. Navigating the challenges of the last two years through the pandemic and Mother Nature, Imagine is poised to dive into ‘A New World’ at Kingston Downs, providing fans with the infrastructure including paved roads, an expanded footprint, and topography with proper drainage, than previous sites.
ROME, GA
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
MUSIC
NME

TVXQ’s Changmin unveils dark music video for new single ‘Devil’

TVXQ‘s Changmin has made his comeback with ‘Devil’, the lead single from his new mini-album of the same name. The clip features scenes of the TVXQ singer performing the song in the middle of a dark, empty forest, alongside masked dancers all dressed in black. Later, Changmin explores a barren, fog-filled land, dressed in an all-white outfit.
WORLD
UPI News

GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper BamBam is back with new music. The 24-year-old recording artist, a member of the K-pop group GOT7, released the solo EP B and a music video for the song "Slo Mo" on Tuesday. The "Slo Mo" video shows BamBam wake up at...
WORLD
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘When The Lights Go Down’ This Week’s New Music Helps You ‘Shine On’ | Fresh Music Friday

“I feel incredibly lucky to be in a position where I’m able to work with this caliber of vocalists and producers; from legends like Benny Benassi to Eve to Cee Lo Green and Aloe Blacc. ‘Shine On’ has been a labor of love for me over the past two years, and a new album is just as exciting for me now, three decades plus into my career, as it was for me at the start.”
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Feel the waves of music with Irina Garasymiv’s new single “Aquatic”

If you want to have a good time at a party, you must dance. And what better song to dance to than Irina Garasymiv’s “Aquatic” Because of how great the song is, it has gained a lot of attention on the internet in a short period of time following its release. Her admirers enjoy the song the most since it allows them to dance.
THEATER & DANCE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New in 2022! New Music On The Hudson Valley’s Alternative

New year, new tracks to get excited about in the world of alternative music. It's been a strong start for our Sunday Studio Cuts Show on WRRV. Every Sunday night from 10 until 11pm, we give you a full hour of the new stuff, thanks to Darkside Records. Featuring our Fresh Pick, Local Artist Spotlight and our weekly Streaming Star, Sunday nights are all about new music on WRRV.
HUDSON, NY
kpopstarz.com

SM Entertainment Unveils Girls' Generation's 'Into The New World' Remastered Music Video

SM Entertainment unveils the remastered music video for the debut song of Girls' Generation. The remastered video brings back memories of the girl group. SM Entertainment Releases Girls' Generation's Remastered Music Video for 'Into The New World'. As part of SM's "Remastering Project," the remastered music video of Girls' Generation's...
MUSIC

