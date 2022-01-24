The world sucks but at least there’s new Placebo music

In the midst of a growing punk revival, many people are looking back at the past even as they try to figure out a new path forward. KennyHoopla’s SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE//, a collaboration with Travis Barker, is exactly that kind of attempt to find the way. Despite winning over audiences and respect, he’s not letting success go to his head. Kenny is passionate and honest about expressing his views, all while showing love for the fans and friends who supported him along the way. He’s also one of the most ambitious musicians around, refusing to accept anything from himself other than musical excellence and huge accomplishments. That ambition extends beyond personal success, and Hoopla is hoping he can be one of the voices who lead alternative rock into a new era.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO