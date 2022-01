Athletes know that energy is vital to their training and performance. But every athlete experiences days or periods when energy levels wane. Lack of energy can compromise performance and derail individuals’ fitness goals, especially if they can’t find ways to increase their stamina. Individuals can try various strategies to improve their stamina. Certain solutions may be temporarily effective, but people who want to commit to a long-term fitness regimen should forgo fads in favor of long-term remedies to improve their endurance. The following are some strategies athletes can try to overcome stamina issues.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO