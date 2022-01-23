ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden considers deploying thousands of US troops to Ukraine: report

By Jesse O’Neill
NYPost
 4 days ago
President Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials to discuss Russia's aggressive actions toward Ukraine. AP

President Joe Biden was considering deploying several thousand US troops to Ukraine Sunday, a report said, as the State Department ordered the families of all American Embassy personnel to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

Biden mulled several military options from Pentagon officials at Camp David Sunday as the administration moved away from a non-provocational strategy, Fox News reported.

The options included sending up to 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe, and increasing the military presence by tenfold if Russian President Vladimir Putin acted on his escalating threats to invade eastern Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Moscow stalled, according to the network.

Meanwhile, State Department officials stressed the Kyiv embassy would remain open, but family members of staffers must leave the country, and non-essential staff could also return to the US at their own expense.

The State Department ordered the families of all American personnel to leave Ukraine following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s talks with Russia.

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

“The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv,” the state department said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had accused NATO countries of escalating tensions around Ukraine with disinformation.

With AP

Comments / 98

Ed Larabee
4d ago

That’s where Hunter was on some kind of energy board. Trader Joe will send them there then turn his back on them. Way To Go Brandon

Reply(1)
40
HEY RUBE.
4d ago

Just what we need, we already have covid, run away inflation, empty store shelves, now a war between two superpowers.

Reply(3)
35
Big Block stang 67
4d ago

i wonder how many he will leave behind

Reply
32
Related
Reuters

Russian official says missile crisis unavoidable without arms curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that a nuclear missile crisis between Moscow and Washington was unavoidable without measures to ensure restraint and predictability, the TASS news agency reported. The remark by foreign ministry official Vladimir Ermakov came a day after the United States and NATO formally responded to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
New York Post

Ukrainian mom buys powerful hunting rifle, vows to ‘fight for Kiev’

A Ukrainian mother-of-three has armed herself with a powerful hunting rifle, vowing to “fight for Kiev” amid fears of a Russian invasion. “As a mother I do not want my children to inherit Ukraine’s problems, or have these threats passed on to them. It is better that I deal with this now,” Mariana Zhaglo, 52, told the Times of London in her Kiev kitchen, where she posed with the high-caliber weapon.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Vice

‘I Have Equipment Ready’: Young Ukrainians on the Threat of War with Russia

The eyes of the world are on Ukraine 100,000 Russian troops amass on the border and warnings are issued of an impending major invasion. When Ukrainians overthrew their pro-Russian president in 2014, Vladimir Putin’s Russia seized control in Crimea and backed pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in a conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives and continues to this day.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
Reuters

On the edge of war

A build-up of Russian troops, tanks and artillery along Ukraine’s borders leaves the West wary that Moscow could invade. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been increasing for months after the Kremlin massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Western nations, including the United States and Britain, worry that...
MILITARY
Axios

Kremlin says U.S. written responses ignored Russia's main NATO demand

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States' written answers to Russia's security demands do not contain a "positive response" to the Kremlin's top priority, which is a freeze on NATO expansion, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: A spokesperson for the Kremlin stressed that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia ridicules Biden's remarks about sanctioning Putin if Russia launches an invasion as U.S. pours weapons into Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday dismissed the latest warning from President Joe Biden, who said the previous day that the U.S. could seek to sanction President Vladimir Putin personally if he sends forces across the border to invade Ukraine. Putin's spokesman said any such sanctions would be "destructive," but not "painful" because, according to the Kremlin press secretary, Russia's senior leaders don't hold overseas bank accounts or assets.
POTUS
BBC

Ukraine crisis: US rejects Russian demand to bar Ukraine from Nato

The US has rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from Nato, amid warnings Russia might invade its neighbour. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was giving Russia a formal response to its demands to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Mr Blinken gave no concessions but said that he was offering Russia "a...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine: How will we know if war has started?

Everyone is trying to second-guess President Vladimir Putin's intentions in Ukraine. The US is pulling embassy staff out as fears rise of looming conflict. But maybe it's already started, writes security and defence expert Jonathan Marcus. The risk of an all-out war between Russia and Ukraine dominates the headlines. All...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force ramps up intel flights, weapons shipments to Ukraine

Some American troops are on standby as the world waits to see whether Russia will invade Ukraine, but the U.S. Air Force’s involvement in the conflict is already well underway. U.S. and allied reconnaissance flights in the region have been ongoing since at least Dec. 24, dispatching multiple types...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
