What Is Next For Tom Brady and Buccaneers Following Playoff Loss To Rams

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HQ NFL Crew explains what they...

247sports.com

HOLAUSA

Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen ‘deserves what she needs’ from him as a husband while discussing retirement

Tom Brady’s life has revolved around football for the last six months and, the athlete is ready to decompress. However, football fans are demanding answers to his possible retirement. The Buccaneers player is currently noncommitted to return in 2022 but, the 44-year-old has said in the past, he wanted to play until he was 45. As noted by DailyMail, he has one year and $25.4 million remaining on his contract, but it seems like Brady is thinking about what is best for his most important team- his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their children.
The Spun

Buccaneers Have “High Interest” In Re-Signing 1 Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already shifting their attention to 2022 free agency. Tampa’s season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Now, all eyes have turned to Tom Brady and his future. The Bucs, meanwhile, are going to do everything they can to convince him to play one more year.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Mike Florio: I Think Brady is Retiring

Tuesday, the future of the NFC South was shaken up a bit around the Carolina Panthers when Saints head coach Sean Payton announced that he was stepping away from the New Orleans Saints after a 16-year stint as the team's head coach. This is a major blow for a Saints team who was already going through the process of replacing the legendary Drew Brees and will now have to find a way to replace the most successful coach in franchise history.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits Antonio Brown With A Reality Check

When Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blaze of glory just a few weeks ago, it became crystal clear that he had very little respect left for the Bucs organization. Brown felt like the franchise was trying to do him dirty, and as a result, he drew first blood by stripping off all of his gear and leaving the field in the wildest circumstances possible.
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
