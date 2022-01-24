ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Final power draw tests for QT Py ESP32 Pico

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all the functionality has been worked out with a new boards, its time to do last power draw checks to make sure that low power functionality is verified. historically, we haven’t cared too much about low power uses – stuff would be plugged into a 9V adapter anyways. but in...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

New Guide! QT Py Snap Fit Case #3DPrinting #AdafruitIO #WipperSnapper

Wipper Snapper now supports the Adafruit QT PY ESP32-S2! 3D Print a snap fit case for the QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. 3D print yourself a snap fit case to house a QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. The bottom cover has built-in holder for the QT Py that can be secured without any screws!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 1/12/2022 Featuring a Fresh Panel of QT Py ESP32-S2s

Stencil solder paste knead (0:03) PnP machine scanning a PCB (0:53) Stencil in production mode (1:05) Soldering Ethernet FeatherWings (1:22) Stack of Ethernet Featherwings (1:34) The new ESP32-S2 chip (1:36) Reverse side of a ESP32-S2 TFT Feather, fresh out of the Pick ‘n Place (1:41) Inspecting a freshly placed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

got some esp32 pico modules in and they’re smol!

We got some samples of the esp32 pico v3 02 modules in from Espressif and they’re smaller than we expected! we thought they were the same size as the esp32-s2 mini modules we’ve been using but they’re actually a bit smaller in each direction. that actually works out to our advantage because it means it can fit on an itsybitsy sized board (the mini modules cannot, too wide!) so this could be a good candidate for an esp32 itsy’ that comes with 4MB of flash and 2MB of PSRAM. probably needs to have double sided but i think we can work it out – video.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp32#Qt Py Esp32 Pico#Cp2104#Neopixel#Circuitpython#Youtub#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

Oooh our QT PY ESP32-S3 is up and running!

About a week ago we re-spun our ESP32-S2 QT Py into an ESP32-S3 version (the chips are very very similar but NOT drop in compatible!). we just got the PCBs in last night and threw one of these together. compared to the S2, the S3 adds a second core back, and adds BLE as well. while there is no arduino support yet, we do have preliminary CircuitPython support! good enough to test each pin, the analog inputs, i2c control of a display and even connect to wifi to grab some data. there’s still more to go but we’ve got the hardware in a state that’s good enough to try and order our first set of PCBs for assembly – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adam Savage on Panelizing Spaceship Models #scifisunday

In this 40-minute Tested video, wearing his movie model-maker hat, Adam Savage shows you most of what you need to know to make exteriors of spaceship models like the ILM pros. As usual with Adam, there are tons of tips and great shop stories here. As 2022 starts, let’s take...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

Preventing Degradation in Li-air Batteries

Lithium–air batteries operate by electron transfer from a high-surface-area cathode to oxygen gas during discharge, generating lithium peroxide deposits, the crucial storage material for this class of batteries. Lithium superoxide, formed during charging and discharging, is too unstable and short-lived at room temperature for scientists to reliably study; thus, being able to generate and stabilize this crucial intermediate is an important step toward developing a viable lithium-air battery.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Tom's Hardware

Two Raspberry Pi Picos Power Custom Super Game Boy Console

Playing classic Game Boy games on a TV screen is nothing new. The Super Game Boy cartridge for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) made it possible to play original Game Boy game on your television. Inspired by this classic platform, developer Andy West created his own from scratch with the help of a couple of Raspberry Pi Picos.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

gnuboy gameboy emulator test passes!

After nofrendo/NES emulation, the next one we tried is ‘gnuboy’ which is a gameboy (color) emulator. we remember getting a gameboy when they came out, it was absolutely amazing to play tetris anytime we wanted. really chewed through nicad batteries tho – we had to have one set charge while we played. anyways, gnuboy works a treat and maybe we’ll finish super mario world again (there was a submarine, right?) – video.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

The Eerie Sounds Of Ioalieia: An ESP32/Valve/Analog Hybrid Circuit Sculpture

We’ve not had a circuit sculpture piece for a while, so here’s “ioalieia” a lovely hybrid digital-analog sound sculpture by [Eirik Brandal] to dig into. The host of the show is the ESP32 module, which generates audio frequency square waves, which are fed into a MCP4251 digital potentiometer. From there, it is fed into a AS3320 Voltage controlled filter (VCF), from Latvia-based ALFA (which is new to us, despite them being manufacturing electronics for sixty years!) This is an interesting device that has a four independently configurable filter elements with voltage controlled inputs for frequency control and resonance. The output from the VCF is then fed into a 6n2p (Soviet equivalent to the 12ax7) twin-triode vacuum tube, which is specifically aimed at audio applications.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: User Input @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

You can employ typed user input from the USB serial REPL in your CircuitPython code. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Hot Air Helper Rework Station Plate with Two Ring Clamps

NEW PRODUCT – Hot Air Helper Rework Station Plate with Two Ring Clamps. There’s always that point in a hot-air rework session where you’re just holding the wand and thinking “man I wish there was a way for me to not hold this unwieldy thing”. You could try to rig up some sort of clamp assembly or you can get right to it with this Hot Air Helper – which does exactly what you need: hold that want vertically so that you can use both your mitts for poking and prodding components.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adam Savage Recreates a Ping-Pong Shooter He Made is High School

In this fun “One Day Build,” Adam tells the story of a ping-pong gun that he made in high school, how it was the first build he got effusive compliments on, and how upset he was when all of the models he’d built in school got tossed in the trash (he was so upset, he even looked into suing the school).
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Jon Mendenhall’s #3DPrinted Desktop Roller Coaster

If we may be so bold to say that the 6 months of work this project took were well worth it! I mean, look at those storage bays! Great build from Jon Mendenhall on YouTube. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Speeding Up Synthesis

The automated fast-flow device, designed by the Pentelute Group to replace traditional stepwise synthesis via click chemistry, consists of seven modules including a central control computer, solution storage system, three HPLC pumps, three multiposition valves, heating elements, reaction zone, and a UV-vis detector — all controlled by a modular script in the Mechwolf programming environment.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

UPDATE – EL Wire Sound Activated Pocket Inverter – 5V USB Power

UPDATE – EL Wire Sound Activated Pocket Inverter – 5V USB Power. A small, portable inverter for EL wire with an audio input! This inverter has a little microphone and will light the connected EL according to the surrounding audio volume. Makes for an easy reactive project. This...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

HackSpace Magazine Issue 51: Make a talking Pomodoro timer with Pico #CircuitPython @HackSpaceMag

HackSpace magazine issue 51 demonstrates making a talking Pomodoro timer with a Raspberry Pi Pico and CircuitPython. We’re going to make a talking ‘Pomodoro’ timer that you can use to time a task. Because, as reality TV shows demonstrate, nothing motivates people like having someone shout ‘Five minutes remaining!’ towards the end of a tricky task. The Pico Talking Pomodoro timer can announce the time left at fixed time intervals (five or ten minutes) or random intervals for that proper TV show feel.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy