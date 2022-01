Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them. • No. 1 Helena Capital 80, Butte 60: Brayden Koch was on fire with 31 points and Jacob Curry pitched in with 12 as the Bruins stayed unbeaten by routing the Bulldogs. Hayden Opitz added 14 for Capital, which led by eight at halftime and built the margin from there. Jace Stenson scored 25, Kooper Klobucar 14 and Cameron Gurnsey 13 for Butte.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO