‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Bio-Documentary Composes Sinéad O’Connor’s Life Into a Sanitized Greatest Hits Compilation [Sundance]

If two people who lack a common language want to communicate, they’ll find a way to communicate. The characters in “blood,” the first new film from Bradley Rust Gray in a decade, don’t exactly lack a common language, but coltish English and crummy Japanese necessitate auxiliary tools for communication, such as food, dance, music, flowers, and art. There may be no purer way for people to bond than preparing a meal together, for instance, no matter where they come from, what tongue they speak, what culture they call their own. Our shared customs help us bridge the gaps in our differences. It’s how we make friends with people from places other than the ones we call home. The transactional harmony so tenderly dramatized in “blood” (stylized in lowercase for reasons that remain unclear even after the credits roll) teaches Gray’s audience valuable lessons in empathy. What’s left somewhat cloudier is instruction on how to allow oneself to participate in said harmony when grief shapes your worldview, and this is where Gray finds his drama.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO