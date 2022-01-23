Community Bake - Rye Bread

Loaf, cake, or quick bread – all that matters is that it’s DELICIOUS. The nice thing about a quick bread like this is that you can call it a bread or you can call it a cake, or if you’re really not sure where it fits, you can just call it a loaf. In the end, it doesn’t really matter what you call it, all that matters is that it’s a truly delicious thing to slice up and eat any time of day (and it’s easy to make too). With a bright lemon flavor, big gems of juicy blueberry, and a tart but sweet sugared glaze, this loaf works for breakfast, dessert, or for any snacking opportunity in between.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO