Community Bake - Rye Bread

By headupinclouds
 5 days ago

Looking forward to seeing what you decide to bake. Hope you like the Community Bake page...

purewow.com

No-Knead Cinnamon-Swirl Bread

We relish the opportunity to slather softened butter onto a slice of warm, just-out-of-the-oven cinnamon-swirl bread…but the getting there is tough. Homemade bread? Not today—unless you’re talking about this no-knead cinnamon-swirl bread, courtesy of Alexandra Stafford (author of Bread Toast Crumbs and the food blog Alexandra Cooks). Yes, no knead: You read that right.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY RAISIN BREAD

Easy Raisin Bread made with a simple yeast bread dough & filled with raisins and warm cinnamon spice! Easy to make Raisin bread recipe that is sure to become a family favorite!. This Cinnamon Raisin Bread is very simple and easy to make, totally worth the time it takes to...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breads#Food Drink
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
TOLEDO, OH
charlotteparent.com

LILY BAKES: Banana Bread

Lily Barnes is our 10-year-old resident kid baker. Each month she shares an original recipe that kids can make at home with their parents, plus a few behind-the-scenes tips and tricks to make your treat extra special. Here is Lily’s recipe for Banana Bread:. I think Banana Bread will...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Blueberry Lemon Bread

Loaf, cake, or quick bread – all that matters is that it’s DELICIOUS. The nice thing about a quick bread like this is that you can call it a bread or you can call it a cake, or if you’re really not sure where it fits, you can just call it a loaf. In the end, it doesn’t really matter what you call it, all that matters is that it’s a truly delicious thing to slice up and eat any time of day (and it’s easy to make too). With a bright lemon flavor, big gems of juicy blueberry, and a tart but sweet sugared glaze, this loaf works for breakfast, dessert, or for any snacking opportunity in between.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

The BEST Whole Wheat Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. One slice of this amazing whole wheat bread and you’ll be addicted! It’s warm, soft, and tender, sweetened to perfection with honey!. Once you start making bread at...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Role of eggs in bread

Thanks Ilya - a good watch. I guess it shows why panettone has lots of egg yolks in it..... Interesting thought, indeed the yolks must contribute to the lightness and height there there. happycat. Jan 16 2022 - 12:51pm. Thanks.Sowhole egg -> softer,. Thanks. So. whole egg -> softer, fluffier...
FOOD & DRINKS
knuj.net

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

You’ll love this moist, fudgy chocolate zucchini bread! Made with whole wheat flour, coconut oil, and lots of zucchini, this recipe is super delicious and secretly healthy. 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, more for sprinkling on top. Instructions. Preheat the oven to 350°F and lightly spray two 8×4” loaf...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough Danish Rye/Rugbrød på surdej

All this talk of rye made me crave a Danish Rye bread. And of course for the recipe... https://theryebaker.com/sourdough-danish-rye/. Used a dark rye flour which is described as perfect for Scandinavian Rye Breads. Didn't have any coarse rye so substituted it for spelt grains roughly ground in a coffee grinder. And for the dark corn syrup or light molasses I used barley malt syrup.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Fermented (Red) Rye Malt in Rye Baker Recipes

Several recipes in Stanley Ginsberg's The Rye Baker book and website use red rye malt. He uses crystal rye brewing malt in these recipes. However, there is a fermented rye malt (solod) that is darker in color than the crystal rye and has has a stronger flavor. If I use the fermented rye malt in his recipes, should the amount be reduced to account for the darker color and stronger flavor?
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Meat & Bread

Meat & Bread is a small sandwich chain that started in Vancouver, and now has a location in South Lake Union. It’s just a counter with a few outdoor tables, so it’s great if the weather’s nice, or if you want something to take back to your office. All of the sandwiches here are awesome, but their porchetta (with salsa verde and pork cracklins) is a must-order at least once.
RESTAURANTS
southplattesentinel.com

Baking cookies

When our family lived on Beech Street in Sterling, Ben worked in the machine shop right across the street. On numerous occasions, I baked cookies after lunch. The kids and I had fun taking a few of them over to him. Ben loved the surprise and would start eating them right away.
STERLING, CO
olivemagazine.com

Chocolate bread and butter pudding

Make this pain au chocolate bread and butter pudding recipe for a showstopping, yet easy dessert. The pastries are baked in a rich dark chocolate custard for a gorgeously gooey result.
RECIPES
Healthline

Is Banana Bread Healthy?

While many proud homes have their own specific recipes, banana bread is a baked good that typically contains bananas, flour, butter or oil, eggs, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and cinnamon. Ingredients like these make up a traditional banana bread recipe. As with most baked goods, recipes for...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Anova Oven - settings for bread

So I got that Anova oven - great! What would be a good bread setting? Here is what I do now:. Whole-wheat sourdough (700g flour), baked in a rectangular form (I like long breads) Oven settings:. Top+bottom 225°C (437F) Steam 100% 25 Minutes. Top+bottom 190°C (375F) Steam 0% 35...
FOOD & DRINKS
Simply Recipes

Oatmeal Bread

This is a hearty and moist oatmeal loaf made with old-fashioned oats, whole wheat flour, white bread flour, and honey. Oats not only add an earthy flavor, but they also hold onto lots of moisture, ensuring this bread stays tender. The loaf gets even more flavor from the nutty whole wheat flour and sweet honey.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

hadjiandreou's coriander/orange zest 100% rye

Does anyone here have any experience with Emmanuel Hadjiandreou's 100% rye with coriander & orange zest from How to Make Sourdough?. It came out OK, but I'm disappointed in the flavor, which seems to lack many of the things I've come to expect in high %age ryes. It doesn't have the delicious carmelized crust that I've gotten with some of TheRyeBaker's recipes. And it doesn't have a distinctive or complex sour flavor.
RECIPES

