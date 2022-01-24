Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) play against the Dallas Mavericks (20-20) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 91, Dallas Mavericks 104 (Final)

Tim MacMahon

Dallas’ defensive rating in January (98.8) is 5.7 points better than any other team. – 11:53 PM

🎙 Luka Doncic speaks on our defense and his mindset when playing against the best in the league.

Damichael Cole

Ziaire Williams on Luka:

“He’s a three-level scorer and he plays at his own pace. Luka is one of the slower, I guess you could sort of speak guards, but he uses his body very well. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s a great player and I feel like I got better guarding him.” – 11:24 PM

Ja Morant on playing the entire second half until the last one minute and 41 seconds:

“I was trying to win. I felt fine. I’m 22 years old. Normally around this age you can run all day.” – 11:15 PM

Mavs have held 10 teams under 100 points in their last 14 games.

Dorian Finney-Smith: “Our shots come and go… But our defense, that’s just effort. That’s what I call it, want-to. Either you feel like doing it or you don’t. I feel like we’ve been stepping up to that challenge.” – 11:09 PM

Drawing conclusions about Dallas-Memphis as a matchup through these four games does not seem wise. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:05 PM

The Jazz had some good looks, but just lost another chance to gain ground on the Grizzlies. Memphis is still the No. 3 seed in the West with a one-game lead over Utah. Mavs are now four games behind the Grizzlies. Warriors win over Utah puts Grizz 3 games behind Golden State. – 11:03 PM

Michael Malone gave a lot of praise to the bench uni and Austin Rivers tonight. Said he had a conversation with Austin yesterday about his DNP against Memphis.

Malone said that it wasn’t his job to make every player happy, that he has to make tough decisions to win games. – 10:51 PM

That is it for Ja, that is it for the Grizzlies, and that is it for me. @JoeMullinax signing off – be sure to stick with grizzlybearblues.com in the days ahead before Memphis plays again Wednesday. Check out my Game Recap, and look for great features/podcasts tomorrow/Tuesday. – 10:49 PM

I asked Ja Morant about planning to play against Kristaps Porzingis and the 12 blocks by Dallas at the rim. He (correctly) pointed out his scoring at the rim and made it clear he will go at anyone, regardless of their size at the paint. – 10:47 PM

Ja Morant on attacking the rim with a 7’3” Porzingis inside:

“I had 28 points in the paint. That should tell you if I’m scared or not of who is at the rim.” – 10:47 PM

Ja Morant is with us. He says that there is no extra motivation regardless of the opponent. – 10:44 PM

Mavericks briefs: Kidd remembers memories of Kobe, including the one thing Kobe wasn’t very good at, plus Luka chats about his stiff neck.

mavs.com/remembering-ko… – 10:41 PM

Memphis Tigers and Penny Hardaway get a win they needed — and deserved. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:41 PM

Ziaire Williams on Dallas: “We might see them in the playoffs later on. We just need to learn from these games and build on it.” – 10:35 PM

Luka said his neck’s still stiff and the muscle is still tight, but he showed no limitations while dropping 37-11-9 on the Grizzlies: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:34 PM

Williams said that Luka Doncic is a “slower” guard but that he uses his body really well and he has a ton of respect for his game. It was another learning experience for him and appreciated the chance to defend such a great player. – 10:33 PM

Ziaire Williams has arrived. I asked him what lessons he can take as a young player in a game like this with this opportunity. He said he can apply the knowledge that there’s another game coming and they can “get back in the lab” to work on the misses offensively. – 10:33 PM

All TWELVE blocks from tonight's dub

#MFFL

Kristaps Porzingis recorded 15 points (6-11 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 blocks and 2 assists tonight.

The 6 blocks mark a season-high for the Latvian and Porzingis became the first player to record that stat line across the entire @NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/dI2AALsVgi – 10:23 PM

Euro-Step Brothers have done it again.

🪄 @Luka Doncic: 37 PTS | 11 REB | 9 AST | 1 BLK | 3 STL

🦄 @Kristaps Porzingis: 15 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST | 6 BLK

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/rn9wLLyz1Y – 10:15 PM

Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists – all of which were team highs.

Dončić missed recording a triple-double by one rebound or one assist for the 17th time in his young career. pic.twitter.com/tQpetPaIeu – 10:14 PM

I asked Jenkins about Dallas’ impact defending at the rim with 12 blocks. He acknowledged (correctly) the physicality of some of those defensive attempts (only 19 free throws for the Grizzlies) but also mentioned that more passes to shooters for open threes could’ve been had. – 10:13 PM

Somewhere the Dallas Cowboys are taking notes on clock management #NFLPlayoffs – 10:12 PM

Jenkins says that the team had 19 fast break points and that while Dallas dictates the pace the bottom line is making more shots. – 10:11 PM

Jenkins is here. He tells @StatsSAC that their positive spirit remains after “not being able to make a shot tonight.” He gave Dallas credit for their work around the rim defensively. – 10:10 PM

Griz were missing players (and open 3s), but Mavs ability to get numbers back, uglify the game and barricade rim with Porzingis makes for potentially very interesting stylistic playoff matchup. – 10:07 PM

Final: Mavs 104 Grizzlies 91

Wire to wire win for Mavs. With so many guys out, Memphis just didn’t have enough scoring against a talented defense like this. Dallas is surging. This would been a fun playoff series with both teams close to full health. – 10:03 PM

First game for Jaren Jackson Jr. without a block since Jan. 4. I believe that’s just his fifth game this season without a block. – 10:02 PM

Grizzlies fall to the Mavericks, 104-91.

Ja Morant: 35pts, 13reb, 6ast

De’Anthony Melton: 12pts, 6reb, 5ast

Grizz shot 18% (4-24) from 3PT and 37% FG. – 10:02 PM

another opportunity wednesday. pic.twitter.com/1hVMHMkutC – 10:01 PM

Despite a heroic effort from Ja Morant, the other Grizzlies were cold as ice offensive as they fell to the Mavs 104-91 https://t.co/adKnf5zik3 pic.twitter.com/ExXjORhawS – 10:01 PM

There can only be one

MAVS WIN!!

MAVS WIN!!

@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/c8ATZxsdQn – 9:59 PM

Jaren Jackson Jr. was held w/ out a block tonight. – 9:58 PM

It wasn’t quite Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen kind of drama, but Luka Doncic vs. Ja Morant was a lot of fun.

Luka: 37-11-9. Ja: 35-13-6.

Luka had a lot more help. – 9:58 PM

Not that we aren’t paying really close attention to the Mavericks’ defensive gem they are throwing at Memphis, but . . . what a football game this is. – 9:46 PM

Also, none of these teams are pulling Dallas Cowboys ish this weekend haha – 9:39 PM

In the the sports game everyone cares about rn, Luka almost dunked. – 9:35 PM

Ja Morant isn’t going to win it. But he’s a legit MVP candidate. Just a joy to watch play right now. – 9:29 PM

Grizzlies down 16 entering the 4th quarter. Thankfully there are no other sporting events going on that may distract you from Memphis’ upcoming run. – 9:27 PM

Mavs are smothering pretty much every Grizzlie not named Morant, who has 25 of Memphis’ 61 points through 3 quarters. – 9:26 PM

TIMOTHY DUANE HARDAWAY JR.!!!!!!!!

It’s actually impressive that this game is as close as it is despite Memphis shooting so poorly. They’ve kept fighting. – 9:25 PM

keep fighting gang. – 9:23 PM

Luka, Boban and Igor Kokoskov having their own little conference during the Mavs’ timeout.

Dallas’ Balkan Boys. – 9:20 PM

This is one of the worst offensive performances for the Grizzlies this season. In a game this “important” there’s no denying that is disappointing. But context matters – without so many key players, it takes over-the-top production from unlikely sources to hang in games like this – 9:20 PM

LD makin' sure we keep that #1 defensive rating since the new year

the shorthanded grizzlies have 46 points midway through the 3rd quarter in dallas. ja has been amazing but the mavericks’ defense continues to make everything so so tough – 9:15 PM

Ja Morant is amazing. But unless they find a way to chip away consistently in the next 5 minutes I am not sure I need to see him play in the 4th quarter. – 9:15 PM

Memphis has 8 free throws, the Mavericks have 20. – 9:13 PM

The Grizzlies are not creating contact on their dribble penetration far too much fading/trying to go over the 7’3″ dude or other longer Mavericks players. – 9:11 PM

Memphis is down 19. Combination of Dallas playing well, Memphis struggling without so many rotation players, and the officials not letting this game get any rhythm, which kills a transition team like the Grizzlies. – 9:07 PM

KP drive and kick to Luka, then Luka dime inside to KP. They point at each other both times in transition. – 9:05 PM

This is the best I have seen Porzingis play in years. – 9:05 PM

Luka loves that spot.

Talk to 'em, Luka Doncic

@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/zVFn5B4ui2 – 9:00 PM

Porzingis needs to be attacked and engaged at the body. Memphis is not doing the job in terms of looking for drawing fouls, too much space on these drives that Porzingis is able to close with his length. – 9:00 PM

The first 42 seconds of the second half have taken about 10 minutes. Two reviews, a technical for defensive 3 seconds and Jaren Jackson Jr. looking like he went a couple rounds with Canelo. He had swabs in both nostrils for a while. – 8:58 PM

My latest #NBA Top 5 after Saturday’s games:

1. #Suns

2. #Warriors

3. #Grizzlies

4. #Nets

5. #Bucks

Next 5: #Bulls, #Jazz, #Heat, #76ers, #Cavs.

One final thing: Will Phoenix end up with the league’s best record and not have an #NBAAllStar starter? https://t.co/aHBOdAzzbd pic.twitter.com/GKWfVko4UZ – 8:56 PM

Memphis challenge is successful. Offensive foul called on Maxi Kleber. – 8:53 PM

Jaren Jackson Jr. gets hit with a massive swing of an elbow in the face, and then gets the foul called on him.

That’s pretty atrocious. – 8:53 PM

I know we’ve all laughed about the SVG “Build a f-ing wall!” quote, but what the Mavs have done to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in the first half is building a f-ing wall. Whenever he drives, there are bodies and arms there to meet him today. – 8:43 PM

Ugly first half for Grizzlies. Lack of consistent offensive weapons showing up today against a top-tier defense. Ja Morant has 15 points. Rest of the team is shooting 7-for-35.

Halftime: Dallas 48 Memphis 34 – 8:38 PM

Ja Morant scored 15 points on 16 shots in the first half. The rest of the roster scored 19 points on 34 shots.

Sometimes, it is that simple. – 8:37 PM

Up 14 at the half. Let’s keep it up.

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/id9k2RmUwy – 8:36 PM

Mavs’ triple-double watches (plural!) at halftime:

Luka: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

KP: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks – 8:36 PM

Ja Morant – good at basketball. – 8:34 PM

The good news is Jaren Jackson Jr. has been awesome in 2nd halves recently. Just gotta keep it close enough these last 90 second. – 8:33 PM

FIVE blocks for @Kristaps Porzingis and it’s not even halftime 😤 pic.twitter.com/hfJFV9SOHb – 8:32 PM

Porzingis looks awesome. Memphis has no answer for him defensively right now – if Clarke were available, or Anderson, perhaps things are more complicated. But right now the front court is not able to make the Mavs honor them and Porzingis is feasting defensively at the rim. – 8:30 PM

Hard to make any conclusions from the Grizzlies-Mavs games this season.

One without the stars. One as Memphis comes off 8 games in 12 days. Now one with the Grizzlies extremely short-handed.

But Dallas has definitely been able to control the style of game each time. – 8:30 PM

Porzingis is a giant – 8:29 PM

OOOO, Ziaire Williams pull-up jumper in transition giving me life this Sunday evening. – 8:29 PM

With his second three-pointer tonight, @Anthony Edwards has eclipsed 300 career threes. At 20y-171d, Edwards becomes the youngest player in @NBA history to reach 300 three-pointers. He passes Luka Dončić, who sank his 300th career triple on 2/21/20 in Orlando at age 20y-358d. – 8:25 PM

Don't try and jump with a unicorn.

@AcmeBrick | @Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/P2C0nIgvWw – 8:25 PM

Luka’s bucket at the shot-clock buzzer has been overturned. Mavericks still lead 39-26. – 8:24 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Everyone not named Ja Morant is shooting 6-30 combined from the field. That, safe to say, will not get it done. – 8:23 PM

Luka to L̶u̶k̶a̶ Maxi 🤯

That assist was filthy. pic.twitter.com/IrGH5oIUm6 – 8:17 PM

Killian Tillie plays so hard. He earned that contract. – 8:15 PM

This second unit is going to struggle on offensive but whewww these boys getting after it on the other end. Melton, Konchar, Tillie, JJJ, X is a stubborn defensive group. – 8:15 PM

Best part of that Melton play was his slowing down to cut off Porzingis on the layup. Lots of layers to that big transition opportunity from De’Anthony. – 8:14 PM

10 minutes to play in the second quarter and Ja Morant is still the only player for the Grizzlies with multiple makes from the floor. – 8:12 PM

Grizzlies struggling to get good shots. Not the same ball movement or opportunities. Part of that is a really good Dallas defense, and the other is missing a big chunk of scoring weapons. – 8:12 PM

Doncic with the Pete Weber pass. – 8:11 PM

Porzingis is getting more fluid with the ball in his hands, attacking the rim more than he had in other games since his knee issue. That’d be big for Dallas if he wasn’t as “washed” as they feared – he’s a defensive issue when able to move like that. – 8:10 PM

When you see a real unicorn dunk

🐻 ⭕️ ⭕️ ⭕️

-8 after one.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/UAl9L6be2r – 8:09 PM

The Raptors have the Portland lead, once 34, down to 10 with 3 minutes left. As you may recall, the biggest comeback in franchise history came on Dec. 22, 2019, when they erased a 30-point deficit in a win over Dallas. – 8:09 PM

Well, the Grizzlies shot 26% overall and 14% from three and somehow are only down eight. So…I will take it! – 8:08 PM

Memphis shooting 25.9 percent in the first quarter, including just 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Mavericks are up 24-16. – 8:07 PM

This Mavs defense has been really good. Grizzlies other than Ja Morant are shooting 3-for-17. Dallas leads 24-16 after one quarter. Morant has nine points. Ugly quarter. – 8:06 PM

Luka is wearing a lot of tape on his neck, which he injured Thursday against Phoenix. He’s also utilizing a hot pad during timeouts. pic.twitter.com/BWZrdffETQ – 8:05 PM

We have a rare situation rn where Josh Green is not the springiest player on the court. – 8:01 PM

Ziaire Williams’ shot is so smooth. I know it hasn’t gone in at a high rate this season, but it will. It has that ~look~

The same couldn’t be said about Winslow. – 7:56 PM

Luka looks like an assistant principal playing in the student/faculty basketball game. – 7:55 PM

Dallas is hurting the Grizzlies right now when they’re able to get dribble penetration and initiate kick outs that become passes to slashing offensive threats. Have to find ways to keep defensive positioning and fight over/through those initial screens. – 7:53 PM

COLUMN: The way Memphis rallied around Penny Hardaway in recent days is why he’ll keep this job, maybe as long as he wants it. But for him to succeed in this job, he’ll need to get better. On a gutsy win at Tulsa and the subtle signs of progress. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:51 PM

“At 32-16 the Memphis Grizzlies have the 3rd best record in the NBA” – @GrizzOnBally

I am SWOONING. – 7:51 PM

The Grizzlies are just 2-for-13 from the floor and they have four points after five minutes of play.

Not ideal. They’ve attempted five more shots than Dallas, yet somehow trail by seven. – 7:48 PM

I understand the logic of Ziaire defending Doncic – the length he provides is valuable, and they currently have no other way to get to that look from a true perimeter player. Still, Dallas is getting looks they want when they want at the moment. 11-4 Mavs lead, timeout Grizzlies – 7:48 PM

The Grizzlies are on pace for about 40 offensive rebounds tonight, so that’s something the Mavs might wanna look at stopping. – 7:46 PM

These shots the Grizzlies are currently missing SHOULD eventually start falling. The key is to not let Dallas get hot early and make the hole too deep to dig out of. – 7:45 PM

Steven Adams – elite at being big as hell. – 7:43 PM

Luka did what any sensible human being would do on that last play — he got the heck out of the way as Ja Morant dunked. Then he went down and scored. – 7:43 PM

Cold start offensively for Memphis. Ziaire Williams draws the Luka defensive assignment to start, and Doncic gets the first bucket of the game. – 7:42 PM

The Grizzlies are 0-5 to start the game, with two true possessions and three offensive rebounds. – 7:42 PM

Grizzlies time! – 7:41 PM

Tonight is big for the Grizzlies. They’ll be motivated by their last loss against the Mavericks, but Dallas is a bit healthier going in to this one and the style that the Mavs play is not the way Memphis wants to play. Is it a “tough matchup” for the Grizz? Maybe – lets find out. – 7:40 PM

Hi friends. It is I, @JoeMullinax, back with you for Grizzlies/Mavericks. It is once again time to basketball. – 7:35 PM

soft smiles from the gang.

RT if you’re tapped in tonight.

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/s9x33rVufQ – 7:31 PM

first five vs. @Dallas Mavericks

🥷 @Ja Morant

🐚 @konchjitty55

🎱 @Ziaire Williams

🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.

🥝 @Steven Adams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tYCWdCEvd1 – 7:20 PM

Vacation was great. Back on the Grizzlies beat tonight. Let’s do this!

Win or lose, tomorrow will be a great day to read The Daily Memphian 😉 – 7:15 PM

Memphis is playing Dallas without Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke. Two of the team’s best scorers and arguably the two most impactful players off the bench. Mavericks have been playing as well as anyone and are relatively healthy. – 7:10 PM

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/2Em5jq5lm3 – 7:07 PM

Heat players with 10 assists by halftime …

Last 25 seasons, three instances: Jason Williams, Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway (all once)

This season alone, three instances: Kyle Lowry, Kyle Lowry again, and now Jimmy Butler – 7:07 PM

No Brandon Clarke, per Grizz PR. Steven Adams will play. Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman will likely get larger roles. Clarke has been in the closing lineup, so I’d expect Taylor Jenkins to base that decision on the flow of the game. Clarke was the most effective reserve left. – 7:06 PM

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic in the pick and roll: “Playing those two guys together has just kind of unleashed their offense a whole lot more. It’s a big key tonight.” – 7:02 PM

what’s good gang? – 6:58 PM

Jason Kidd with some humor ahead of the fourth Mavs-Grizzlies game this season: “Luka would say he can jump like Ja. But that’s just a joke.” – 6:52 PM

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the NBA with 3.5 blocks per game in January. He’s gotten four or more blocks in 3 straight games. Today he’ll probably be matched up against 7’3” Kristaps Porzingis a good bit. He’ll get chances on others, but Will JJJ get a block on Porzingis today?👀 – 6:42 PM

sheesh this game OD – 6:23 PM

That is it for Coach Jenkins. @JoeMullinax signing off for now – I will be back closer to tip-off of Grizzlies-Mavericks. It is about as big a game as a late January showdown can be – Memphis needs to keep pace in the West, and Dallas is trying to make up ground. – 6:11 PM

game ain’t over – 6:09 PM

Taylor Jenkins, who is from the Dallas area, said he will go back to his high school tomorrow to visit teachers and students. – 6:06 PM

Jenkins says that the Grizzlies are both competitive and fun to be around, and they pursue those types of personalities purposely. – 6:06 PM

Jason Kidd on the plan against Ja Morant today:

“You’re not going to stop him, for one. He’s just too good. We’ve got to make him uncomfortable. We just have to make it tough. If he makes tough shots, we just got to tip our hats.” – 6:01 PM

Gutsy comeback by Memphis to beat Tulsa. The 2nd half was a reminder that there’s enough left in the cupboard to win in the AAC. Hilarious that Frank Haith never used his final timeout on that final possession. – 5:20 PM

Memphis wins, 83-81. Gutty as hell. And Tyler Harris! – 5:19 PM

Memphis beats Tulsa on the road and ends a three-game losing streak. It wasn’t pretty, but was much-needed for Penny and the Tigers.

Tigers now 4-4 in AAC

Tulsa now 0-6 in AAC – 5:19 PM

The way Memphis has sliced and diced this Tulsa zone in two games this season, compared to how much trouble it gave the Tigers the previous 2 years, is among the most encouraging developments of the season. Good strategy and good execution. – 5:06 PM

Nice to hear a dee-fence cheer from Tulsa — when Tulsa has possession. Fine work, Memphis fans. – 4:56 PM

Someone needs to remind these refs at halftime that Memphis won’t be able to field a team if they keep calling this many ticky tack fouls. – 3:53 PM

Know there’s a pretty big football game going on but Mavs-MEM is a pretty big basketball game too. The difference between 4 behind MEM with the tiebreaker. Or 6 behind without. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip at 6:30 @theeagledallas – 3:36 PM

ESPN plays the Penny clip. Fair and reasonable discussion after. Says Memphis is at a “now what?” moment. I totally agree. Penny will get EVERY chance to turn this around. As he should. – 3:16 PM

Knicks could really use a win today. I imagine they’ll be underdogs in 9 of their next 10 games following this one:

@ CLE

@ MIA

@ MIL

v SAC

v MEM

@ LAL

@ UTA

@ DEN

@ GSW

@ POR

Not exactly an easy stretch. Knicks have second-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. – 2:06 PM