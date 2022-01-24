ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Buccaneers were way too aggressive on the game-ending completion to Cooper Kupp

By Charles McDonald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBoL1_0dtl15Rq00

That one stings. The Buccaneers almost completed an improbable comeback after being down multiple scores late in the game against the Rams, but fell just short after a dagger from Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp that gave the Rams an easy field goal to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Somehow, Kupp found himself wide open running past Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on the penultimate play of the game. How could the best wide receiver from the season, who led the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns, wind up in one-on-one coverage on a safety with the season on the line?

Well, it appears to be a very aggressive call from defensive coordinator Todd Bowles — one that was probably a little bit too aggressive.

Shortly after the game, we got a clearer image at what went wrong for the Buccaneers. Bowles called an aggressive Cover-0 blitz (the “zero” literally means zero defenders playing deep), which put Winfield Jr. in the unenviable position of being one-on-one with arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Live by the blitz, die by the blitz. No one would have been complaining if they got home for a sack there, but that’s an unreasonably risky playcall in that situation. Keep the offense in front of you, try to tackle, try to get to overtime. That’s the playbook there.

This doesn’t mean that Todd Bowles is a bad defensive coordinator — he is almost objectively one of the best defensive minds in this era of football — but this was a bad moment for them.

A learning experience, but a painful mistake all the same.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc Championship#Ramsnfl#Cover 0#Sethwalder
FOX Sports

How does Cooper Kupp keep getting open? It's all in details

The fleeting nature of the NFL makes it nearly impossible for any player to rank as the best at his position for an extended period of time. But the Rams’ Cooper Kupp could defy those odds as the No. 1 receiver in the game. As just the fourth player...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Rams’ Cooper Kupp, 49ers’ Deebo Samuel go the extra yard

The NFC championship game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium will feature two All-Pro wide receivers who defy logic as well as tacklers. The Rams’ Cooper Kupp is unique. The San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel is unique. Yet, in the way that stands out to teammates and coaches, they’re the same.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams secret weapon? Hello, Cooper Kupp Y-2K

After the LA Rams lost TE Johnny Mundt for the 2021 NFL season, the offense seemed to wobble a bit as the team tried to find a new rhythm with tight ends, empty backfields, and even reforming with Cooper Kupp acting a bit like a tight end in the Rams offensive formation. Acting like? To be honest, I believe that Kupp’s ability to block is comparative, if not outright superior, to some of the NFL’s best tight ends in the game today.
NFL
Fox News

Prolific Cooper Kupp, versatile Deebo Samuel surge into NFC title game

Cooper Kupp led the league in every major receiving category this season, a triple crown feat accomplished only three times previously in NFL history. Deebo Samuel also racked up huge numbers, but he wasn't content to just catch the ball. He also ran it and occasionally threw it while cementing his status as perhaps the most versatile, electrifying playmaker in football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did one injury cost the Packers two Super Bowl runs?

In the pantheon of heartbreaking hypothetical scenarios in recent Green Bay Packers postseason history, the questions “What if Brandon Bostick let Jordy Nelson catch the onside kick?” and “What if the Packers went for two after the Hail Mary to Jeff Janis?” can now be joined by this: “What if David Bakhtiari had been available during the Packers’ last two playoff runs?”
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy