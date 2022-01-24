NFL fans had lots of jokes about Buccaneers fans winning free chicken tenders in loss to Rams

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season come to an end at home Sunday as they lost to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a wild game that saw the Bucs come back from a 24-point deficit before losing via a last-second FG by LA’s Matt Gay.

While it was a devastating loss for the radio crew who called the final big moments and for the players who came up short, not all was lost for the fans at the game because it looks like they’re going to get some free chicken tenders.

For real.

Look at how proud the stadium was to let fans know about the promo after the game. Check out the Jumbotron behind Brady:

Sorry about the game… but enjoy the free tendies!

LOL, what a promotion.