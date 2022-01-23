Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA women’s Div. I record with an incredible 61 points against Oklahoma

Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee set an NCAA Div. I women’s basketball record with 61 points in a win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday.

The 6-6 junior’s performance broke the previous NCAA record of 60 points set by Long Beach State’s Cindy Brown in 1987 and tied by Minnesota’s Rachel Banham in 2016. Lee’s record also pulls double-duty for the Wildcats in the Big 12, as it breaks the previous conference record of 50 points that was set against them by Baylor’s Brittney Griner in 2013.

A unanimous preseason all-Big 12 team selection, Lee isn’t a stranger to big games. She was averaging a team-best 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds entering the game. Her 61 points nearly outpaced the entire Oklahoma team in a 94-65 win that moved Kansas State to 15-4 on the season.

The record setting basket

Lee set the record on a layup with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Behind the 61 points

This wasn’t just 61 points with a bunch of shots hoisted, but Lee’s record-setting game was incredibly efficient.