The Bucs' radio call of Cooper Kupp's big catch that set up game-winning FG was so sad

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Just when it looked like Tom Brady was going to pull off another incredible comeback in the postseason, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams ripped the hearts out of the Bucs and their fans with a huge play that led to a game-winning FG as time expired.

Brady and the Bucs had trailed 27-3 in the second half but tied it up with a Leonard Fournette TD run with 42 seconds remaining.

It felt like it was going to be another one of those incredible games for Brady but then Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass and a few plays later they won the game on a Matt Gay 30-yard FG.

The Bucs’ radio call of that big play was so sad.

OOOOF.

They were much happier a few minutes before that:

What a tough loss for the Bucs.

The Rams will now host the 49ers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

