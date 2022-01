The Oklahoma Sooners’ 72-62 win at West Virginia Wednesday night snapped OU's four-game losing streak. “Coach said it best. We were celebrating, we were all excited and we got in the huddle at the end and coach said something I liked: ‘Why not Oklahoma?’ I couldn’t agree more with him,” said Tanner Groves, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. “We are so capable of doing great things. We are right there with some of the best teams in the nation. Baylor on the road, we were right there. Kansas at home, we were right there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO