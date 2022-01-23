ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Sundance Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota Johnson joins Cooper Raiff for his touching follow-up to SxSW winner ‘Shithouse’. Dir/scr: Cooper Raiff. US. 2022. 107 mins. Writer-director-actor Cooper Raiff’s second feature concerns a directionless young man who discovers that falling in love isn’t the same thing as finding your path. Much like his 2020 debut Shithouse, Cha...

www.screendaily.com

IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House…’ Review: Kristen Bell’s Woman-in-Peril Spoof Lacks Inspiration

One only has to hear the word salad that is Netflix’s new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” to understand what it’s poking fun at: movies and books focused on wine moms/alcoholic women (the line is so blurry in this genre) who stumble onto a mystery, aren’t believed, and must become their own citizen detective. The Lifetime television network is synonymous with these types of stories. And it is the television channel for women that feels like the predominant inspiration for this Kristen Bell-starring series. Bell plays Anna Whitaker, a woman who’s...
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Netflix swoops on upcoming Lee Daniels exorcism film to star Andra Day

Netflix has reportedly paid in the region of $65m for Lee Daniel’s upcoming exorcism film that reunites the filmmaker with Andra Day, his Oscar-nominated star of The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The cast includes Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and King Richard star and awards...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Sundance Review

Feminist force of nature Nina Menkes takes on the male gaze. Brainwashed is a documentary for any woman in film who ever wanted, just even for a moment, to throw a grenade at the canon: Nina Menkes has the ammunition. What’s more important, however, is that this documentary, derived from a lecture on the mechanics of the male gaze given by the forthright academic and film-maker Menkes, goes further — into classrooms, on to Tik-Tok, into the consciousness of a new generation. It’s a crisp, take-no-prisoners antidote to the more feathery musings of the ubiquitous Mark Cousins, who recently produced a lengthy film about the films women have made. Menkes’ film has the answer to why they haven’t made more. And she also posits some of the reasons why women still are fighting the same old battles as she picks apart why they are still seen in the same old way.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’: Sundance Review

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown guide this sharp religious satire. Dir/scr: Adamma Ebo. US. 2021. 102 mins. Are hypocrites worth saving — or taking seriously? The religious satire Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul focuses on a disgraced Baptist preacher and his loyal wife, who hope that their megachurch can withstand his recent sexual-misconduct scandal. Writer-director Adamma Ebo (working with her twin sister, producer Adanne Ebo) delivers an uneven but intriguing exploration of faith and human fallibility, guided by gutsy performances from Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Sometimes the comedy is too broad, sometimes the targets are too easy, but this acting duo repeatedly reach for something deeper in the material, leaving the viewer uncertain if their characters are manipulators or true believers.
RELIGION
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: 892 is a Modest Adaptation of a Veteran’s Real-Life Nightmare

Following on the heels of his impressive turn in Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, John Boyega does noble work in 892, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin. Boyega stars as Brian Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old Marine veteran who held a bank hostage in order to get a disability check from the Department of Veterans Affairs he was owed. The amount was eight-hundred and ninety-two dollars.
MOVIES
imore.com

Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up Cooper Raiff's 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

It's thought that Apple paid around $15 million to buy the movie. Netflix, Sony, and Amazon were reportedly also keen on picking up Cha Cha Real Smooth before Apple swooped. Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth after winning a "competitive bidding situation" that involved some of Hollywood's biggest hitters.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

“This business attracts every type of maniac”: Amanda Kramer on making Rotterdam opener ‘Please Baby Please’

Amanda Kramer, the Los Angeles underground musician-turned-filmmaker, is making her debut at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) with plenty of gusto – her third feature, Please Baby Please, is opening the festival today (Wednesday 25), she’s one of the filmmakers in the Focus strand and she will be delivering a Big Talk as part of the online series.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘The Janes’: Review

Members of Chicago’s The Jane Collective look back on the abortion service they ran in the late 1960s and early 70s. Dir: Tia Lessin, Emma Pildes. US. 2022. 101 mins. Real life is better than fiction in The Janes, Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ revelatory documentary about an underground network which operated in Chicago in the late 60s and early 70s to provide access to - and information about - abortion for women who were desperate and dying with nowhere else to go. At a time when reproductive rights are under serious threat, particularly across the United States, the film business is responding by reminding the world of what happened to women when these did not exist. Last September’s Venice winner Happening is now followed closely by two complementary titles at Sundance 2022, the other being Phyllis Nagy’s drama Call Jane, starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver. The Janes covers the same territory with all the strokes of the big picture, alongside the pain of the real.
CHICAGO, IL
Screendaily

Olivia Colman on the joys of playing an “absolutely honest” character in ‘The Lost Daughter’

Olivia Colman was drawn to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter for its honest depiction of a flawed mother. Olivia Colman first met Maggie Gyllenhaal at a lunch in New York to discuss The Lost Daughter, Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut which she adapted from the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. “We were both a bit nervous, it could have been a polite lunch. But it ended up that we got on really well, there was a lot of laughter. There was champagne. We went on for hours.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

Kirsten Dunst outlines her different approaches with her ‘The Power Of The Dog’ co-stars

It does not take a lot of convincing to work for Jane Campion. “Jane came to me about playing Rose. I read the script first… but I would have played any role for Jane,” says Kirsten Dunst of how she jumped at the chance to join Campion on The Power Of The Dog, playing Rose, a beleaguered widow who marries into a ranching family. “It was a dream of mine to work with her for a long time. So when she called, I tried to be calm with her, but I freaked out to my family and friends.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Cursed’: LD Entertainment Unveils Release Date & Trailer For Gothic Thriller Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly And Alistair Petrie

LD Entertainment has unveiled a trailer for its gothic thriller The Cursed, starring Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, Logan), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, True Detective) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), also announcing that it will be released in theaters nationwide on February 18. The film from writer-director Sean Ellis, formerly titled Eight for Silver, is a reimagining of the werewolf legend for a modern-day audience, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.  It picks up in the late 1800s and watches as a once-peaceful remote country village comes under attack—by who or what, no one...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Review: Cooper Raiff Gets The Party Started In His Super-Charming, Bittersweet Sophomore Drama [Sundance]

In 2020, the SXSW Film Festival was taken by storm by 23-year-old wunderkind filmmaker Cooper Raiff, who starred in, wrote, and directed “S#!%house,” a disarmingly funny and tender coming-of-age story about the connection that develops between a sensitive, lonely freshman, homesick and struggling at college, and a slightly-older sophomore that attends his school (that film bore shades of Richard Linklater indie-flavored meet-cutes). Having won the top prize at SXSW that year, Raiff now returns with “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” an endlessly charming, equally sensitive, bittersweet follow-up that proves he’s no one-hit-wonder. The writer-director once again stars and proves his mettle acting alongside Dakota Johnson, never once feeling outclassed or outmatched by her counter-balancing, self-assured energy.
MOVIES
UPI News

Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Apple has landed writer and director Cooper Raiff's film Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson for Apple TV+. Apple acquired the film at the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival for around $15 million. Raiff also stars in the film as college graduate Andrew who gets...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sundance 2021 werewolf thriller ‘Eight For Silver’ gets new name, US release date via LD

Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment has set a wide US theatrical release next month for Sean Ellis’s Sundance 2021 werewolf thriller The Cursed (formerly Eight For Silver). The film will open on February 18 more than a year after it premiered at Sundance. Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly and Alistair Petrie star in the story set in the late 19th century about a pathologist who arrives at a remote country village plagued by killings and rumours of a curse.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sundance Q&A: Christian Tafdrup on embracing darkness with ‘Speak No Evil’

Christian Tafdrup’s third feature film, Speak No Evil. The film blends genres from satire to horror in its story of Danish and Dutch families who meet on holiday and then decide to have a weekend reunion back in real life, where things get more awkward before turning decidedly disturbing. The director also wrote the script alongside his brother Mads Tafdrup.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

