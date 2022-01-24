Stock futures rise Sunday after Wall Street’s worst week since 2020

A Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. AFP/Getty Images

U.S. stock-index futures made solid gains Sunday, following the worst week on Wall Street since March 2020.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

+0.66%

rose about 200 points Sunday evening, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

+0.73%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

+0.85%

each advanced nearly 1%.

On Friday, The S&P 500

SPX,

-1.89%

lost 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to close at 4,397.94, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.30%

shed 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37, and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-2.72%

gave up 385.10 points, or 2.7%, breaking the 14,000 level to close at 13,768.92.

For the week, the Nasdaq slumped 7.6%, its worst performance since the week ending March 20, 2020. The S&P 500 fell 5.7%, also for its steepest such fall since March 2020, and the Dow dropped 4.6%, its worst since Oct. 30, 2020.

The upcoming week will see a number of quarterly earnings reports from big-name companies, including IBM

IBM,

-1.12%

, Microsoft

MSFT,

-1.85%

, Tesla

TSLA,

-5.26%

and Apple

AAPL,

-1.28%

. The Federal Reserve will also meet Tuesday and Wednesday, where policy makers are expected to lay the groundwork for raising interest rates, likely in March.