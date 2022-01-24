Stock futures rise Sunday after Wall Street’s worst week since 2020
U.S. stock-index futures made solid gains Sunday, following the worst week on Wall Street since March 2020.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
rose about 200 points Sunday evening, while S&P 500 futures
and Nasdaq-100 futures
each advanced nearly 1%.
On Friday, The S&P 500
lost 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to close at 4,397.94, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average
shed 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37, and the Nasdaq Composite Index
gave up 385.10 points, or 2.7%, breaking the 14,000 level to close at 13,768.92.
For the week, the Nasdaq slumped 7.6%, its worst performance since the week ending March 20, 2020. The S&P 500 fell 5.7%, also for its steepest such fall since March 2020, and the Dow dropped 4.6%, its worst since Oct. 30, 2020.
The upcoming week will see a number of quarterly earnings reports from big-name companies, including IBM
, Microsoft
, Tesla
and Apple
. The Federal Reserve will also meet Tuesday and Wednesday, where policy makers are expected to lay the groundwork for raising interest rates, likely in March.
