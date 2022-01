An undelivered letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945 was recently discovered in New York City and after more than 75 years, the letter was finally returned to the writer’s family. Chelsey Brown, who found the letter last year, joins News NOW to share where she found the letter and how it felt to return it to the survivor's family after so many years. Jan. 27, 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO