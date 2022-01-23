ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Vaccinating A Sick Dog: Why It’s Dangerous

By Jan Rasmusen
dogsnaturallymagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll vaccine labels and inserts state that vaccines are for use in “healthy dogs only.”. Unfortunately, no one defines “healthy.” But most knowledgeable vets agree that certain animals should NOT be vaccinated. Examples of these include dogs with autoimmune disease, dogs undergoing chemo, radiation or surgery...

www.dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

As distemper spreads among Kern County's dogs, officials push vaccination

Alongside the coronavirus pandemic, a similar outbreak has occurred among Kern County’s dog population. Distemper — a highly contagious and often fatal virus — has surged both locally and across California since the shutdowns caused by COVID-19 mitigation measures began. Kern County is generally known as a place where distemper is prevalent, but some local experts say this outbreak is the worst it has been in several years.
KERN COUNTY, CA
petguide.com

Why Do Dogs Eat Sticks?

Dogs will put just about anything in their mouth – but sometimes there’s a reason for it. Read on to find out why dogs eat sticks – and is it safe to let them do it. When you are out and about with your doggo – in the park or in the yard – it is likely that you will spot them busy carrying or merrily chewing away at a stick. This might leave you wondering. Why would your doggo munch on an unappetizing, dirty stick? What is it that makes sticks appealing to dogs? The explanation might be simpler than you expect. One reason is just plain old fun. Sticks are all over the place and are basically free toys in the park. Once outside, a dog will be overwhelmed and full of that hyperactive joy – known as the zoomies. And when the zoomies hit, a simple thing as a stick seems like the most entertaining toy that ever was!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Animals#Dog#Steroids#Nutrition#Usda
The Independent

Mother with MS dies of Covid after being wrongly told by doctor she couldn’t get vaccine, family claims

A healthy Californian mother-of-three living with multiple sclerosis died from Covid-19 after being told by her healthcare provider she should not be vaccinated against the virus, her family claims.Attorneys speaking on behalf of the family said at a news conference that they will pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, ABC 7 reports.Nerissa Regnier, 45, of Mission Viejo, died on 16 December. She is survived by her husband Devin, and her children aged 14, 16, and 29. The family further alleges that she was denied monoclonal antibody treatment when she fell ill.Attorney Annee Della Donna said that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

After ICU stay, woman says she felt "irresponsible" being unvaccinated and pregnant

At seven months pregnant, Kntrice Anadumaka did not expect to be battling COVID-19 in an ICU bed, wearing an oxygen mask and fighting for her life and the life of her baby. "I would wake up gasping for air and experiencing that night after night," she told CBS News. "And I would sit and count my breaths because I didn't know if I would survive the night."
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy