Foo Fighters Show Love For Muppets With New Song 'Fraggle Rock Rock'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids of the '80s, rejoice! Jim Henson's beloved Fraggle Rock series has officially been rebooted. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Friday (January 21) along with a soundtrack that features Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, Daveed Diggs, and the Foo Fighters. The Foos' contribution...

Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
Register Citizen

Dave Grohl Pens New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song Because Why Not?

Fraggle Rock is back after 35 years — and, of course, Dave Grohl is involved. On Friday, as Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Apple TV+, Foo Fighters released “Fraggle Rock Rock,” a song inspired by the Jim Henson show’s original theme song. With...
imore.com

Sing along to the 'Fraggle Rock' theme tune with the show's cast and crew

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
imore.com

The new Fraggles play Frictionary in new 'Fraggle Rock' video

Apple TV+ has released a new video for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." The video puts Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs in a game of Frictonary. It's time to play Frictionary with Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs. When it comes to being a Fraggle, you...
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
Primetimer

The New Fraggle Rock Is Slick But Still Fun

I experienced something you never really want to experience as a reviewer while watching the opening moments of Apple TV+'s new children's series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: I felt the cranky pang of age and thought, "This was better 40 years ago." I'm fighting against that instinct with all of my might as I set out to review the new Fraggle Rock, but it's important to acknowledge it upfront. It's also something that a lot of people — parents with young kids, in particular — will probably confront if they fire up Back to the Rock on their Apple devices. Reboot Culture has made it unavoidable for us to be confronted with the artifacts of our past getting yanked into the present, mucking up our perceptions of quality with our devotion to the reasons we loved these shows in their original incarnation. This is perhaps never more palpable than when you're talking about a kids' show that you're now watching as an adult.
iheart.com

Music: Foo Fighters Share New Song, We Were Young Festival, Pearl Jam +More

The Foo Fighters are going into the world of the Muppets! They have released a new bombastic Fraggle Rock song called "Fraggle Rock Rock." The new song is on the "Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock" album. This is the soundtrack of the reboot of "The Muppets," Jim Henson's 1980s kid series that was about the puppets. The new show is set to air on Friday.
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: John Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and 'Fraggle Rock'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's latest masterpiece, "A Hero," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that this saga about a good deed gone wrong, in which a man imprisoned for a debt returns a bag of gold to its owner, is, " one of the most labyrinthine moral tales you're likely to encounter ... Farhadi's film grows increasingly knotty with fictions to cover truths, and vice-versa."
Primetimer

Everything works on Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is the Muppets series Disney+ wish it had: "The video-streaming world has long suffered from content fragmentation, and modern-day Muppet access is no exception," says Sam Machkovech. "If you want to revel in all things Jim Henson, you'll need subscriptions to no less than three streamers: Disney+ (which has the most Henson films and series), HBO Max (which has a lock on Sesame Street), and Apple TV+. In a fairer cosmos, a unified Henson+ service would let fans feast upon the entire Muppet-verse like giddy Cookie Monsters. Alas. Those streaming services don't just divvy up classic Muppet content, either. They each feature brand-new series from the Jim Henson Company, either with newly invented characters or old favorites reliving their glory days. Keeping up with all that content has been tricky, but we at Ars have done our best, always with the hope that one of the new properties will deliver a good-enough mix of nostalgia, production values, and freshness. This week, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock nails that exact combination and breathes new life into the formerly HBO-exclusive universe."
TV & VIDEOS
