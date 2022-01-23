ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers RB A.J. Dillon fractured rib in loss vs. 49ers

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The one-two punch of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon was reduced to a one-man show when Dillon exited the Green Bay Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the second half on Saturday night.

And now we know why.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dillon suffered a fractured rib while playing on the kickoff return team in the third quarter. He left the game and didn’t return.

Per Rapoport, the injury was serious enough that Dillon probably wouldn’t have played in the NFC title game had the Packers advanced.

Dillon rushed seven times for 25 yards. His touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Packers a 7-0 lead, but Green Bay didn’t score another touchdown in the contest.

The loss of Dillon stung late in the game as the Packers were attempting to kill clock and protect a lead. A pair of three-and-outs late in the fourth quarter allowed the 49ers to get back into the game and eventually win the game on a walk-off field goal.

Dillon led the Packers in rushing during the 2021 season with 803 yards. He finished with 1,116 total yards and seven touchdowns while splitting snaps and touches with Jones in the Packers backfield.

In the lead role, Jones produced 170 total yards, including 129 receiving yards on nine catches. Jones also rushed 12 times for 41 yards.

