Becoming a Franciscan Hospice Volunteer is a rewarding opportunity to journey with someone in the latter portion of his/her life. Franciscan hospice volunteers receive 16 hours of training that enables them to be present to others in a very special way in order to support both the individual and their family through a difficult time. There is continuing education and support through monthly meetings as well as social events for the hospice volunteer throughout the year.

